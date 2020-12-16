How Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State operate under different rules

The penultimate set of College Football Power rankings were released on Tuesday night.

If you missed the list, don’t worry about it. Nothing changed at the top.

For the first time in the playoff era, the top four teams remained locked into their positions for a fourth straight week, with No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Ohio State.

Alabama, which is looking to go wire-to-wire at the top of the rankings for the third time since 2016, remains the clear betting favourite to win the 2020-21 College Football Championship at -130 odds.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Dec. 16, 2020.

Giannis To Remain In Milwaukee

Giannis Antetokounmpo will remain with the Milwaukee Bucks for at least five more seasons.

This is my home, this is my city.. I’m blessed to be able to be a part of the Milwaukee Bucks for the next 5 years. Let’s make these years count. The show goes on, let’s get it. 🤎🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/895tCBE9RK — Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) December 15, 2020

After all of the speculation about where he could end up, the two-time NBA regular-season MVP opted to remain in Milwaukee via the largest contract in league history.

Antetokounmpo is the second choice to win MVP again this year at +450 – the second-shortest odds on the board behind only Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks (+400).

More importantly, the Bucks are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the second-shortest odds to win the NBA title at +500, behind only the Los Angeles Lakers (+275).

From one icon to another. pic.twitter.com/TG09occAeY — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2020

NFL Power Rankings

For the second week in a row, the Buffalo Bills are on the move in my NFL Power Rankings.

The Bills climbed three spots to second overall following a 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Was that an over adjustment? Maybe, but in terms of teams that I think would have a legitimate shot to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in a playoff game, Buffalo is at the top of the list.

Here is how I view the top five teams in the NFL entering Week 15, with each team’s Super Bowl odds in brackets.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (+180)

Travis Kelce leads the NFL in receiving yards with 1,250. Tyreek Hill is fourth on that list with 1,158.

Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday and Kansas City still won 33-27.

While they haven’t covered in five straight now, the Chiefs’ quick-strike ability on offence is unmatched.

The Chiefs are now listed at +180 odds to win the Super Bowl, a slight change from +210 odds at this time last week.

2. Buffalo Bills (+1200)

The Bills weren’t even on this list two weeks ago and now I have them at No. 2, so what gives?

Well, Josh Allen and a revamped offence has hit its stride, averaging 29.0 points per game over the past three weeks even without wide receiver John Brown available.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo defence has held two of its past three opponents under 20 points.

If it weren’t for giving up a last-second Hail Mary touchdown in a loss to the Arizona Cardinals, the Bills would be tied for the second-best record on this list, with one of their losses coming against the only team I have ranked ahead of them in the Chiefs.

The Bills have the firepower to keep up with Kansas City, which I think will be the most important factor in any potential head-to-head playoff meeting with the Chiefs.

3. Green Bay Packers (+650)

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and Aaron Jones have looked unstoppable at times this season. The key to a Super Bowl run will be whether or not that trio can stay healthy.

A win over the Detroit Lions, combined with a loss for the New Orleans Saints this past Sunday, opened the door for the Packers to take over the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

As long as they don’t suffer a letdown over the final three weeks, Green Bay will get a first-round bye and home-field advantage for the playoffs.

4. New Orleans Saints (+700)

The Saints are coming off an ugly loss to a bad team led by a rookie quarterback making his first NFL start, but it’s hard to put too much into that one loss.

After all, New Orleans is still 10-3 this season, including 3-1 with Taysom Hill as the starting quarterback.

There is still no definitive timetable for Drew Brees’ return heading into a tough matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

However, as long as Brees is healthy come playoff time, the Saints will have as good of a shot as any other team to emerge out of the NFC.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (+1200)

For as bad as things have looked for the Steelers in recent weeks, they still have enough pieces to get back on track and make a playoff run.

Pittsburgh still has the best defence of the top AFC contenders, but the key will be whether the offence can get back on track.

I still think that they have enough to contend as long as they stay healthy and get better play from their offensive line.