Schefter expects Packers-49ers to go on as scheduled

It seems like the entire world has been at a standstill over the past couple of days.

The U.S. election has still not officially been decided. With so much at stake, it’s only reasonable that the race to 270 continues to demand our attention.

We hope for the best and push forward as the situation and an eventual outcome unfolds. Just remember, every single one of us is faced with unique challenges every day and the best possible path forward remains together.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Nov. 5, 2020.

Return of the MAC

The NCAA Mid-American Conference returned last night with six games.

Betting favourites went 4-2 straight up but covered in only three of the six games.

Central Michigan (+3) pulled off the biggest upset, with a 30-27 win over Ohio.

Miami-Ohio (+1.5) also won outright, beating Ball State 38-31.

Thursday Night Football

Week 9 of the NFL season begins with the Green Bay Packers (-7.5) set to visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football.

Both teams are dealing with an extensive list of injuries/COVID disruptions, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the game remains on track to be played.

A look at the 49ers’ offense from last season’s NFC Championship Game against the Packers that will look quite different tonight against Green Bay: pic.twitter.com/sfNlWbMhEx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2020

The 49ers might not have a wide receiver that is 100 per cent healthy following the news that Kendrick Bourne was sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Fellow receiver Brandon Aiyuk was determined to be a close contact of Bourne’s, along with the already injured Deebo Samuel and tackle Trent Williams, which means all three players must sit on Thursday.

San Francisco waived Dante Pettis and Richie James has been limited in practice.

With Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle already sidelined, the 49ers are extremely bare on offence.

Meanwhile, the Packers will be without running back A.J. Dillon due to a positive test, as well as fellow back Jamaal Williams after he was determined to be a close contact of Dillon’s.

With no confirmation on the status of Aaron Jones after he missed the past two weeks with an injury, Green Bay could be down to its fourth- and fifth-string running backs for this game.

We should get more information throughout the day in regard to player availabilities for both teams, so make sure you are keeping an eye out before placing any wagers on this game.

You can catch Thursday Night Football across the TSN Network at 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT.

True Or False: Fantasy Football Week 9 Can fantasy football managers trust Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott against the Pittsburgh defence this Sunday? Which Steelers wide receiver has the highest upside? ESPN's Mike Clay sits down with Laura Diakun to discuss.

Breeders’ Cup on TSN

With the Breeders’ Cup set to take place this weekend, it’s a good time to remind you that TSN is your home for horse racing beginning tonight with the RNL Rundown right here on TSN Edge.

The Breeders’ Cup Future Stars event will take place on Friday at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on TSN 3.

After that, it’s Racing Night Live at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT on TSN3 and TSN5.