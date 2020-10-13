It was a wild Week 5 in the NFL, with three double-digit comebacks on Sunday alone.

So when the New Orleans Saints fell behind 21-3 to the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter of Monday Night Football, I immediately started to think about whether we would see another comeback.

Entering Monday night, Drew Brees was 1-48 all-time, including playoffs, in games in which he fell behind by at least 17 points.

Well, he’s now 2-48.

Brees rallied the Saints from down 18 points to beat the Chargers 30-17 in overtime on Monday Night Football. It was the fourth double-digit comeback in a span of 48 hours, and the 17th double-digit comeback so far this NFL season.

Saints March Back With OT Win

After a quiet first half, Brees turned it on in the second half and overtime, throwing for 325 yards and a touchdown with an interception in Monday’s win.

His 47 pass attempts were well above his projected total of 32.5.

Drew Brees now has 13 career OT wins as a starting QB, breaking a tie with Tom Brady for most since OT was first instituted in the regular season in 1974.



Entering play, Brees was 1-48 including the playoffs when falling behind by at least 17 points in a game in his career. pic.twitter.com/jrluEzq1cu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 13, 2020

In the end, he needed every one of them to complete the comeback in overtime.

He also needed Chargers’ kicker Michael Badgley to miss an extra point and then a 50-yard potential game-winning field goal as regulation expired just to get to overtime.

While Brees got the win, he fell to 9-8 against the spread in Monday Night Football home games after New Orleans failed to cover as a seven-point favourite.

The over is now 12-4-1 in those games.

Meanwhile, Justin Herbert improved to 3-0 ATS as an underdog.

Justin Herbert's 27.4 fantasy points tonight were the third-most by a rookie quarterback in a prime-time game since the merger.



35.5 Deshaun Watson, 2017 Week 5

32.5 Jeff Garcia, 1999 Week 17

27.4 Herbert, 2020 Week 5

27.3 Dak Prescott, 2016 Week 8

24.5 Joe Burrow, 2020 Week 2 — Tristan H. Cockcroft (@SultanofStat) October 13, 2020

Herbert became the first rookie quarterback in NFL history to throw for four touchdowns on Monday Night Football. He’s also the youngest passer to ever accomplish that feat.

At 22 years and 216 days old, Justin Herbert is the youngest QB with 4 passing TD in Monday Night Football history.



Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and Dan Marino are the only other QBs 23-or-younger with 4 Pass TD in a Monday Night Football game. pic.twitter.com/xjW2Uc3pnT — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 13, 2020

Herbert has now faced three Super Bowl MVP quarterbacks in his first four games, and he’s led the Chargers to double-digit leads over all of them.

Los Angeles covered the spread in all three of those games, but hasn’t been able to hang on for the win in any of them and is now 1-4 on the season.

Considering the opponents they have faced, the lack of protection from his offensive line and how many injuries they have dealt with, Herbert has been a real bright spot for the Chargers early on.

Tuesday Night Football

We’ve been waiting all week for Tuesday night.

The four double-digit comebacks so far this week pushed the season total to 17, which is one short of the all-time record through the first five weeks of an NFL season (18; 2011).

The Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans will have a chance to match that record after their game was pushed back to Tuesday night.

One trend that has to end tonight: Tennessee is 3-0 straight up but 0-3 against the spread so far this season.

The Titans will be a 3.5-point underdog at home, which means if they do get the win then they will cover as well. The total set at 52.5.

You can catch that game tonight on TSN3, TSN5 and CTV2 at 7 p.m. ET.

Braves Extend Streak, Rays Take 2-0 Lead

Austin Riley was the hero for the Atlanta Braves after he delivered a go-ahead home run in the ninth inning of a 4-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLCS.

Ozzie Albies also hit a home run in the ninth as Atlanta extended its win streak to six in a row to start the postseason.

The Dodgers will turn to Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday with the hope that he can help them even the series opposite Ian Anderson for the Braves.

Meanwhile, Charlie Morton delivered another dominant performance for the Tampa Bay Rays in a 4-2 win over the Houston Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.

Morton gave up just five hits with five strikeouts over five scoreless innings of work, as he improved to 4-0 with a 0.90 ERA over his last four postseason starts.

He’s just the fifth pitcher since MLB started tracking ERA back in 1913 to win four straight playoff starts while allowing one or fewer earned runs in each of them.

Manuel Margot and Mike Zunino both homered for the Rays in the win.

Game 3 of the ALCS goes Tuesday night with Ryan Yarbrough on the mound opposite Jose Urquidy.

The under is 3-0 so far between the ALCS and NLCS.