Just like that, it’s Week 13 in the NFL.

While we usually spend this part of the week preparing for a Thursday Night Football contest on TSN, this week is different. We’re coming off a Wednesday afternoon game, with no NFL scheduled for tonight.

That delay buys us a little more time to prepare for the Week 13 action, which also happens to be the final week of the regular season in most fantasy football leagues.

The fact that the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers played on Wednesday is testament to how committed the NFL is to avoid cancelling any games.

This week, we have until Sunday to prepare for the action to begin.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Dec. 3, 2020.

Steelers Still Undefeated

The Steelers are still undefeated entering Week 13 following a 19-14 win over Baltimore.

While they improved to 11-0, Pittsburgh didn’t cover the spread for just the third time this season as a 10.5-point favourite in a game that turned out to be a lot closer than most expected.

With their win, the @steelers are the 10th different franchise since the AFL-NFL merger (1970-) to start a season 11-0. Others: Dolphins (1972, 1984), Colts (2005, 2009), Bears (1985), Washington (1991), Broncos (1998), Patriots (2007), Saints ('09), Packers ('11), Panthers ('15) pic.twitter.com/e6lzUqxNva — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) December 3, 2020

The Ravens had a pair of turnovers and gave up a defensive touchdown but still managed to cover thanks to a 70-yard touchdown by Marquise Brown with less than three minutes left on the clock.

The fact that Ben Roethlisberger attempted 51 passes in a game against a Baltimore team that was missing so many key pieces might be a little concerning for Steelers fans.

Still, it’s important to keep things in perspective.

Pittsburgh is 11-0 and with a remaining schedule that features the Washington Football Team, Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts and Cleveland Browns, so it isn’t too early to start talking about this team’s potential to do something special this season.

Westbrook Headed To Washington

It’s safe to say most people thought there was a good chance Russell Westbrook would be traded before the 2020-21 NBA season following reports that he wanted out of Houston.

However, almost nobody would have predicted where he ended up.

Source confirms: Houston traded Russell Westbrook to the Wizards for John Wall and a 2023 protected first-round pick. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 3, 2020

The Rockets traded Westbrook to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a 2023 protected first-round pick on Wednesday.

Washington, which remains a +15000 long shot to win the NBA title this upcoming season, gets out from underneath the uncertainty of Wall’s injury issues with a former MVP to pair with Bradley Beal.

Russell Westbrook becomes the first NBA MVP to be traded in consecutive offseasons. pic.twitter.com/AC0xQnHEPM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 3, 2020

Meanwhile, with the uncertainty surrounding the direction of the franchise, Houston’s odds to win it the title this season lengthened from +3500 to +4000.

An Encore For Not-Megatron?

Seattle Seahawks’ wide receiver D.K. Metcalf is coming off a career-high 177 receiving yards on 10 receptions in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

What will he have in store for an encore?

Laura Diakun asked ESPN fantasy football analyst Mike Clay.

Fantasy Showdown: DK Metcalf vs. James Bradberry

Make sure you check back in later today for the latest Fantasy Forecast for Week 13.

PGA’s Final Stop Of 2020

The PGA Tour is in Mexico this week for the final event of the calendar season in the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The gentlemen from Golf Talk Canada, which have done an excellent job breaking down these events for us all season, are at it again with their picks to contend this week, including some strong value plays.