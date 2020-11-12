The 84th Masters got underway this morning at Augusta National.

While thunderstorms in the area forced us to wait a little longer for the action, it’s setting up to be quite the weekend.

In addition to the Masters, we get an AFC South showdown between the top two teams in the division when the Indianapolis Colts visit the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Nov. 12th, 2020.

The 84th Masters

Considering it’s already being played in the fall rather than the spring and considering there will be no fans on hand at Augusta National, I really can’t say I’m bothered much by having to wait just a little longer for Round 1 to play out.

Plus, it bought us a little extra time to go back and look at who our team of experts picked to contend this week, with Mark Zecchino, Bob Weeks, Adam Scully, Michael Harrison, Graham DeLaet and James Duthie all weighing in with their picks to contend.

The fact that we still get to see the best in the world compete for the green jacket this year is pretty special.

Here are the updated betting odds for the top contenders to win the Masters:

Bryson DeChambeau +750

Dustin Johnson +850

Jon Rahm +1000

Justin Thomas +1100

Rory McIlroy +1200

Brooks Koepka +1600

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2800

You can catch all of the action across the TSN network, TSN Direct or watch four feeds at once on the TSN.ca Multiplex.

Thursday Night Football

One game separates the Titans and Colts atop the AFC South standings heading into Thursday Night Football.

At 6-2, Tennessee is currently a -190 favourite to win the division.

The Titans could improve their position atop the AFC South with a win on Thursday night.

On the flip side, the Colts are 5-3 and a +160 underdog to win the division.

That would flip if they could find a way to win in Tennessee.

Indianapolis has dominated the head-to-head series between these teams in recent years.

Dating back to 2012, the Colts have produced a 13-3 record straight up against the Titans, going 10-4-2 against the spread in those games.

So far this season, the over has hit in four of the five AFC South matchups.

Will we see another high scoring game on Thursday night?

Right now this game is a pick’em with the total set at 48.5.

Houston We Have A Problem

Well, it certainly didn’t take long for Russell Westbrook to want out of Houston.

Rockets’ Russell Westbrook wants out of Houston, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2020

After just one season, Westbrook reportedly wants out despite the fact that he still has three years and $132.7 million remaining on his contract.

While I’m sure several teams will line up for the chance to add him, it will be interesting to see how this situation plays out.

It didn’t take long for the betting markets to respond.

Houston went from +2200 to win the title in 2021 to +2800.

The Rockets would have already had a difficult time winning it all even with Westbrook in the loaded Western Conference.

If Westbrook does get traded, it would make him just the fourth former MVP in NBA history to start at least three straight seasons on different teams following Derrick Rose, Shaquille O’Neal and Moses Malone.

