The Toronto Maple Leafs have some obvious concerns heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Regardless of any potential flaws, the Maple Leafs continue to inch closer to clinching the best record in the North Division.

Toronto (-135) beat the Winnipeg Jets 5-3 on Thursday night to snap a five-game slide.

With the win, the Maple Leafs are now six points clear of Winnipeg for top spot in the North Division with just one more game played.

As of this morning, Toronto is a -350 favourite to finish with the best record among the Canadian teams.

Leafs’ offence steps up

In the midst of their longest losing streak since the Mike Babcock era, the Maple Leafs responded in the first of a key two-game set with the second-place team in the division on Thursday night.

Auston Matthews opened the scoring just 27 seconds in to the game.

Putting his @MapleLeafs on the board a mere 27 seconds into their 5-3 win over the Jets earlier pn tonight, 23-year pld Auston Matthews has now tallied 145 of his 192 career goals while at even strength. That ties him behind only 6 other young NHL superstars on this all-time list pic.twitter.com/6RuwoEOBhR — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 23, 2021

Wayne Simmonds made is 2-0 less than a minute later.

After the Jets responded with two goals of their own, Jason Spezza made it 3-2 to chase Connor Hellebuyck just past the midway mark of the first period.

Mitch Marner scored in the second and then sealed it with an empty-netter in the third.

Nick Foligno, who debuted on the top line with Matthews and Marner, picked up an assist.

Jack Campbell made 34 saves for his first win in four starts.

Jack Campbell: "Over the last couple of weeks I've learned being a little bit too hard on yourself isn't necessarily always the best thing. So you just kind of let it go and tonight I just battled." — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 23, 2021

While Toronto has allowed three goals or more in seven straight, the offence stepped up big time on Thursday night and Campbell did just enough to get back in the win column.

From @markhmasters: Assessing Nick Foligno’s performance and Jack Campbell's bounce back start, stopping 34 shots in Toronto’s win over Winnipeg: https://t.co/5TbXy5uw6S#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/14vKSzkLnm — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 23, 2021

The Maple Leafs have now won six straight games in Winnipeg, which is their longest winning streak against any opponent.

It will be very interesting to see if they go back to Campbell for the second of the two-game set against the Jets on Saturday night.

Murray blanks Canucks

As a fantasy GM who picked up David Rittich out of necessity earlier in the week and watched him give up five goals in a loss to the Vancouver Canucks, it was particularly hard to watch Matt Murray shut the door on the team two nights later.

Murray stopped all 31 shots he faced as the Ottawa Senators (+130) beat Vancouver 3-0.

From @jamiemclennan29 & @Linz_Hamilton: How strong special teams and solid goaltending by Matt Murray led the Sens past the Canucks - https://t.co/0JUKN66EBW#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/8wTyALEUgS — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) April 23, 2021

It was Ottawa’s first win in six head-to-head meetings with Vancouver this season.

Murray improved to 3-0-0 with a 0.67 goals-against average and a .976 save percentage with two shutouts in his last three starts.

Meanwhile, Connor Brown continued a hot streak that somehow continues to fly mostly under the radar with another goal in the win.

Brown is up to 11 goals in his past 12 games – pretty good for a forward who is still available in more than 75 per cent of all fantasy leagues.

Finishing off the offence for his @Senators in their 3-0 blanking of the Canucks Thursday night (giving them 4 wins over their last 5 games), Connor Brown added to a now nearly month-long prolific tear of scoring as he ranks behind only 2 players on this list of hot goal getting pic.twitter.com/Udo3M6YF4W — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 23, 2021

The Senators and Canucks play three more times over the next five days.

Mavs spoil Davis’ return

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 30 points as the Dallas Mavericks (-3) spoiled Anthony Davis’ return in a 115-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Davis, who is on a minutes restriction, had four points and four rebounds in 16:40 of game time.

At this point, the restriction is a major issue for fantasy managers competing in a playoff matchup but unable to keep Davis on their Injured List.

NBA MVP watch

Two of the top three choices to win NBA MVP will clash when the Denver Nuggets meet the Golden State Warriors tonight on TSN.

Nikola Jokic, who has averaged nearly a triple-double this month with 24.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.8 assists per game, remains the favourite to win MVP at -450.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry has climbed from outside of the top five to third on the board at +1800 following an incredible run of his own, which included a 53-point performance in a win over Denver on April 12.

For as impressive as Curry has been over the past month, it will be tough for him to catch Jokic in the MVP discussion at this point.

Jokic has played in every Nuggets’ game so far this season, so unless he misses time it appears to be his award to lose.

If he does win the award, Jokic will become the first centre to win MVP since Shaquille O’Neal did it in 1999-2000.

As of this morning, Denver is listed as a three-point road favourite for tonight’s game.