Morning Coffee: Raptors still searching for first win, plus NFL Power Rankings

For the first time in a long time, the Toronto Raptors are 0-3.

After opening up another double-digit second-half lead, Toronto went on to lose 100-93 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

It’s one thing that the Raptors haven’t won a game.

It’s another that they have blown double-digit leads in all three of their losses so far.

So, is it time to hit the panic button in Toronto yet?

Well, this Raptors team better figure out a way to turn things around in a hurry or things could get a lot worse before they get better.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Dec. 30, 2020.

Raptors Still Searching For First Win

It’s only three games, but don’t tell that to the fans that are convinced there is something seriously wrong with this team.

For the first time in 15 years, the Raptors will fall to 0-3 to start the season. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) December 30, 2020

Even the optimists will concede that the defence has looked terrible through their first three games, while the offence has been inconsistent at best.

It certainly doesn’t help that Toronto plays in a division that features three legitimate title contenders.

The Raptors are the only team in the last 20 seasons to start 0-3, blowing a double-digit lead in all 3 games.



h/t @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/7TB88P9JQj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 30, 2020

The Brooklyn Nets (+500), Boston Celtics (+1500) and 76ers (+2000) all rank among the top seven betting choices to win the NBA title this season.

The Raptors are back in action on Thursday night against the New York Knicks.

It will be important for Toronto to break out of its funk and lock in that first win against the Knicks, because after that the Raptors will visit the New Orleans Pelicans and host the Celtics before heading out west for a four-game road trip.

NFL Power Rankings

After some significant movement over the past three weeks, I didn’t make a single adjustment to how I view the top five teams in the NFL this week.

Considering all five of these contenders have clinched a playoff spot, including four division titles, there is a good chance this list won’t change again heading into the playoffs.

Here are my power rankings entering Week 17 with each team’s Super Bowl odds in brackets.

1.Kansas City Chiefs (+170)

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will end the season in the same spot they started in, at the top of the NFL pyramid.

Kansas City has covered once in its past seven games, and it doesn’t matter even a little bit because Mahomes and company found a way to win every single one of those games to get to 14-1.

In fact, the Chiefs are the first team to go 23-1 over a 24-game stretch since the Indianapolis Colts in ’08-09, per the Elias Sports Bureau.

With a first round playoff bye and home field advantage for the playoffs, Kansas City will enter the postseason rested and three wins away from another ring.

2. Buffalo Bills (+900)

The Bills followed up an AFC East title-clinching blowout win over the Denver Broncos with another lopsided victory over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

Buffalo has now won five straight to improve to 12-3.

The Bills have also covered in seven straight, including winning each of their last two against Denver and New England by exactly 29 points.

Buffalo has the talent on offence to keep up with the Chiefs in a shootout.

Based on what we have seen over the past few weeks, they might also have enough pieces on defence to slow them down as well.

Kansas City is still the obvious favourite to win it all, but, as I wrote back in Week 14, if I had to pick one team to upset the Chiefs in a playoff game, I would take the Bills.

3. Green Bay Packers (+550)

A first round bye and home field advantage for the playoffs looks like even more of an edge for the Packers after watching them dismantle the Tennessee Titans 40-14 on Sunday Night Football.

For all of the talk about how the snow and wind would disrupt the passing games, Aaron Rodgers and company looked as comfortable as could be torching the Titans for four touchdowns through the air.

Rodgers became the betting favourite to win NFL MVP (-350) for the first time this season after throwing for 231 yards and four scores in that lopsided victory.

After a strong second half, Green Bay is clearly the team to beat in the NFC heading into the playoffs.

4. New Orleans Saints (+700)

Alvin Kamara rewarded fantasy managers with an absolutely monster performance on championship weekend.

Kamara went for 172 scrimmage yards and six touchdowns in a 52-33 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The fact that the Saints offence has averaged 40.5 points per game over their last two contests with star wide receiver Michael Thomas sidelined is a testament to how dangerous it could be.

Can Brees and company go into Lambeau Field and win an NFC Championship game?

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+1200)

While the Seattle Seahawks still get the nod as the fifth choice to win the Super Bowl at +1000 odds, I have Tampa Bay back in the No. 5 spot again heading into the final week of the regular season.

After waiting 15 weeks to see what the Buccaneers offence could do, Tom Brady threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of a 47-7 win over the Detroit Lions on Saturday.

Now the Buccaneers get one final tune-up before a Wild Card playoff game against the winner of the NFC East, which should be the easiest of the potential first round matchups that Brady and company could have drawn.

This Tampa Bay team has too much talent to be completely overlooked heading into this postseason.