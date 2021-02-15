Too little, too late for Raptors in losing effort

Just when the Toronto Raptors pulled us all back in with a hot streak, they suffered another letdown.

After watching them string together five wins in six games, Raptors’ fans didn’t overreact to a 120-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.

Three nights later, they weren’t nearly as forgiving after a much more surprising defeat.

Toronto suffered a 116-112 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

Minnesota was a +285 underdog.

The Timberwolves entered the game with the third-worst field goal percentage in the NBA (.439), but shot 52 per cent from the field.

Now the Raptors have to get right back to work, heading into a two-game set with the Milwaukee Bucks.

As was the case with Toronto earlier in the season, there’s a good chance things get worse before they get better again.

Timberwolves Upset Raptors

The Raptors actually had a chance to at least tie the game and force overtime in the final seconds.

Pascal Siakam missed a potential game-tying basket late and Minnesota got the ball back to seal the victory with free throws.

While a lot could be made about another missed opportunity late in a close loss, the reality is that Toronto was an eight-point favourite against a Timberwolves side that was coming off four straight losses.

Raptors reporter @JLew1050 joins @JayOnrait to weigh in on the Raptors' difficult loss to an underwhelming Timberwolves' squad. pic.twitter.com/RBkDeM7a0Q — JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) February 15, 2021

It’s also notable that the under hit for the first time in the Raptors’ past nine contests.

After averaging 125.2 points per game over its past five wins, Toronto has been held to an average of 111.0 points over its past two losses.

Now they will enter an absolutely brutal stretch that includes two games against the Bucks, a rematch with Minnesota, followed by two games against the Philadelphia 76ers.

As mentioned above, things could get worse for the Raptors before they get better.

Raps loss to the T-Wolves snapped this ridiculously long-standing streak.



MORE @ https://t.co/LR1aEwjBay pic.twitter.com/INY1kssjK5 — BarDown (@BarDown) February 15, 2021

100-to-1 Long Shot Wins The Daytona 500

100-to-1 long shot Michael McDowell won the Daytona 500 on Sunday night in a wild finish following a lengthy rain delay.

Take a look at the accident that brought out the caution flag at the end of the #DAYTONA500. pic.twitter.com/M7AUZJ1c1C — NASCAR (@NASCAR) February 15, 2021

McDowell didn’t lead a single lap until the final go around.

It was his first win in 358 career starts. In fact, he had never finished better than 23rd overall in a Cup Series race.

Meanwhile, the betting favourite and two-time defending champion Danny Hamlin (+850) led 98 laps and ultimately finished fifth in his quest to become the first driver to win three straight Daytona 500s.

Defending Cup Series champion Chase Elliott (+1000) was the runner-up – falling just short of becoming the first reigning Series champion to win the Daytona 500.

Bubba Wallace (+1500), who was making his first start for the all-new 23XI Racing, placed 17th.

Golden Knights Slam Door On Avalanche

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped all 30 shots he faced for the shutout in a 1-0 win for the Vegas Golden Knights’ (-105) over the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday night.

Since 2017-18, the @GoldenKnights’ 83 home wins trails only the Lightning (89) for most over that span. https://t.co/FqbVmVNxTh #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/apWjEmfDrY — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 15, 2021

It was Colorado’s first game since Feb. 2 after the team’s past four games were postponed.

It was also the first of four straight games between these teams, which is notable for another reason.

The Avalanche, Golden Knights and Tampa Bay Lightning are considered the Stanley Cup frontrunners, with all three teams listed at +750 odds to win it all.

At 10-2-1, it should be no surprise that Vegas is the betting favourite to win the West Division at +140 odds.

Right now, Colorado is the second choice to win the division at +155, followed by the St. Louis Blues at +325.

The Pittsburgh Penguins (-130) doubled up on the Washington Capitals with a 6-3 win in Sunday’s only other game.

Pittsburgh and Washington are tied with the New York Islanders for third place in the East Division with 15 points through 13 games.

It will be fascinating to see which teams get in as that trio chases the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers for the best record in the division.