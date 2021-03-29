The field for the Elite Eight is set.

Gonzaga, Michigan and USC all advanced as betting favourites on Sunday.

Meanwhile, UCLA (+250 ML) pulled off the lone upset with an 88-78 overtime win over Alabama to punch its ticket to the Elite Eight.

Eight teams have won outright as an underdog of seven points or more so far. That’s tied for the most in a single NCAA tournament since it went to 64 teams in 1985.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday March 29, 2021.

UCLA’s Cinderella Run Continues

The Bruins are just the second First Four team to advance to the Elite Eight, joining the 2011 VCU Rams squad that made it all the way to the Final Four.

UCLA's (@UCLAMBB) Johnny Juzang has scored 67 points over his first three NCAA Tournament games. That's the third highest total in program history, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (86 points) and Kevin Love (68 points.) #MarchMadness — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) March 28, 2021

With UCLA and Oregon State both making it through the Sweet 16 over the weekend, it marks the first time ever that multiple teams seeded 11th or lower have made the Elite Eight in the same tournament.

The Bruins and Beavers have led the way along with USC for the Pac-12 conference, which is on an amazing 11-1 run both straight up and against the spread.

Can they possibly keep it going in the Elite Eight?

No. 12 Oregon State is a 7.5-point underdog against No. 2 Houston in the Midwest Region tonight. The Cougars are an impressive 20-9 against the spread this season.

The other Elite Eight matchup will feature No. 1 Baylor as a 7.5-point favourite versus No. 3 Arkansas in the South Region.

Then on Tuesday, No. 11 UCLA will meet No. 1 Michigan as a 7.5-point underdog in the East Region, while No. 6 USC is a nine-point underdog against undefeated No. 1 Gonzaga in the West Region.

The Bruins, which are 4-0 ATS including three outright wins as an underdog, are still the biggest remaining long shot to win it all at 28-1 odds. The Beavers are 25-1 to win it all.

Here is a look at the updated national championship winner odds heading into the Elite Eight:

Gonzaga +130

Baylor +300

Michigan +500

Houston +650

USC +1600

Arkansas +1600

Oregon State +2500

UCLA +2800

In recent years, underdogs have produced some impressive results in the Elite Eight.

Betting favourites are just 35-33 straight up in this round dating back to 2003.

In 2019, the Elite Eight underdogs went 3-1 outright.

In addition to the upsets, I’ll be watching closely to see if the trend towards the under continues in the Elite Eight.

In the Sweet 16, the under started 6-0 and would have easily reached 7-0 if the Crimson Tide didn’t force overtime.

In the end, the UCLA and USC wins both went over and the under ended up 6-2 for the round.

Does that trend towards the under continue?

If we include the First Four, the under is now 36-23 for the tournament – a 61 per cent hit rate.

However, the over is 84-54-2 in the Elite Eight dating back to 2001.

Clean Sweep For NBA Favourites

There weren’t any upsets to react to in the NBA on Sunday night after the betting favourites went 4-0.

Norm Powell scored 13 points in 27 minutes for the Portland Trail Blazers (-1.5) in a 122-117 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Watch Norm Powell accidentally line up on the Raps' side of the court. 😭😭😭



MORE @ https://t.co/9TrgqZiqSi pic.twitter.com/dgbjuaFVcs — BarDown (@BarDown) March 29, 2021

Toronto has just one outright win since Feb. 26. The Raptors are 1-11 straight up and 4-8 ATS over that span.

It’s a huge fall for a Toronto team that was -750 to make the playoffs heading into the All-Star break.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers both won.

The Suns, which were 12-1 to win the Pacific Division exactly one month ago, are one game up on the Los Angeles Clippers and two games up on the Lakers for top spot.

The Clippers are still the favourite to win the division at -240, followed by the Suns at +210 and the Lakers at +1000.

NHL Division Futures

The Toronto Maple Leafs are still considered the class of the NHL’s North Division following a 4-3 overtime win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night.

Toronto, which trailed 3-1 in the third period of that game only to come back to win, has won four in a row versus the Oilers and is 6-1-1 against them this season.

The Maple Leafs remain the betting favourite to win the division at -175 odds. Edmonton and the Winnipeg Jets are both +425 to win the North, followed by the Montreal Canadiens at +550.

Toronto is a -160 favourite for tonight’s rematch with the Oilers.

Meanwhile, as of this morning, the top three teams in each of the league’s four divisions are separated by four points or less.

That makes the NHL division futures market that much more intriguing.

Here is a look at how the top three teams in each group look in terms of their odds to win their division.

North Division Winner

Maple Leafs -175

Jets +425

Oilers +425

East Division Winner

Capitals +150

Islanders +180

Bruins +325

Penguins +500

Central Division Winner

Lightning -190

Hurricanes +180

Panthers +650

West Division Winner

Golden Knights -110

Avalanche +100

Wild +750

I included both the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins in the East Division because the Bruins currently have shorter odds to win that group despite being seven points back of Pittsburgh in part because they’ve played four fewer games.

In the Central Division, injuries are mounting for a Florida Panthers’ team that lost defenceman Aaron Ekblad on Sunday night.

Though they prevailed 4-1 vs DAL Sunday, the #FlaPanthers suffered a huge loss in what looks to be a serious leg injury for Aaron Ekblad. As this list shows, he had been a reliable rock on the back end not only for his offensive prowess (11 goals) but for his heavy ice time also pic.twitter.com/J9l2PtWhpL — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 29, 2021

The Panthers were already without Aleksander Barkov.

Florida is just two points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning for top spot but is +650 to win the division.

Finally, there’s an interesting battle brewing between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at the top of the West Division after they split their two-game series over the weekend and their first six head-to-head meetings of the season.

Vegas is currently one point up on Colorado with one game in hand.

The Golden Knights and Avalanche are clearly the class of that group.

It will be very interesting to see how the West plays out with two more head-to-head meetings between Vegas and Colorado in late April that could impact which team finishes atop the division.