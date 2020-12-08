WFT!

The Washington Football Team (+6) upset the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 23-17 win to end their undefeated season on Monday night.

Washington, which trailed by 14 points early in the first quarter, rallied to outscore Pittsburgh 23-3 the rest of the way for the victory.

How big of an upset was it?

The Football Team had a 4-7 record entering Monday night. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Washington’s .364 win percentage was the lowest win percentage by a team to defeat an opponent that entered a game 11-0 or better in NFL history.

WFT Was That?

Monday night’s win over the Steelers also happened to be Washington’s first victory over a team with a winning record this season.

This was Washington's first win against the Steelers since Week 12, 1991, snapping a 6-game losing streak



In 1991, Washington finished 14-2, and went on to win Super Bowl XXVI

The Football Team held Pittsburgh to just 21 rushing yards and disrupted Ben Roethlisberger and the passing game enough to rally in the second half.

This is the Steelers 2nd loss when leading by 14+ points at any point including playoff games, since drafting Ben Roethlisberger in 2004.



They had been 109-1-1 in that situation entering play.

With the win, Washington moves into a tie with the New York Giants for first place in the NFC East.

Meanwhile, the Steelers are suddenly tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC at 11-1.

If there is a silver lining after the loss, it might be that Pittsburgh went on to reach the Super Bowl in each of the past two instances when they were the league’s last remaining undefeated team.

Meanwhile, the Football Team picked up a victory but lost running back Antonio Gibson to a toe injury.

We will have to wait and see what the severity of the injury is, but J.D. McKissic went off last night with 78 scrimmage yards on 15 touches, including 10 receptions.

If Gibson is forced to miss time, you will want to make McKissic a priority if he is still available in your fantasy league.

One For The Century

The Buffalo Bills (+1) picked up their first Monday Night Football win of the century with a 34-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

It was Buffalo’s first MNF win since October 4, 1999.

The Buffalo Bills ended their MNF win drought since 1999.

The victory also kept the Bills on track to win their first division title since 1995.

Per ESPN’s Football Power Index, Buffalo’s odds to win the AFC East improved to 89 per cent. Their odds to make the playoffs improved to 95 per cent.

TSN NFL analyst @Jabari_Greer joins #JayAndDan in the Coors Side Seats to discuss Josh Allen’s play on Monday night. pic.twitter.com/TReEZvQfFv — #JayAndDan (@JayAndDan) December 8, 2020

My biggest takeaway from this game was how good Josh Allen looked. I’m convinced it was his best performance in the NFL.

Confident, calm, and consistently on target, Allen always looked in control against the 49ers.

He went 32-of-40 for 375 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover, becoming the first quarterback in franchise history to complete 80 per cent of his passes and throw for four scores on Monday Night Football.

It has been remarkable to watch Allen’s progression in his third year in the NFL.

After last night’s performance, there is no doubt that the Bills are among the top Super Bowl contenders.

Tuesday Night Football

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday and will return tonight against the Dallas Cowboys.

Baltimore Ravens activated QB Lamar Jackson from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Baltimore, which has dropped three straight to fall to 6-5, is listed at -7.5 for what should be a must-win game as they attempt to close the gap on the AFC Wild Card teams.

The total is set at 45.5.

On the surface, it appears to be an excellent fantasy matchup for Jackson, whose return should provide a significant boost to the stock of Marquise Brown and the rest of the Ravens skill position players.

At the same time, I’m counting on 40 points from Jackson and Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to clinch a division title and a first-round playoff bye in fantasy, so it might be a good idea to temper expectations for both of those players tonight.