Connor McDavid and Edmonton Oilers dominated the Winnipeg Jets throughout the regular season.



So there is no doubt the Oilers will take care of business against the Jets in their first-round playoff series as well, right?



Well, not so fast.

It’s been great watching some of the other series, but really looking forward to WPG/EDM finally getting going tonight and MTL/TOR tomorrow! #TSN #NHL #StanleyCup — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) May 19, 2021

Oddsmakers aren’t convinced that Edmonton’s head-to-head dominance versus Winnipeg in the regular season will carry over to the postseason.



The Oilers are a -175 favourite to win the series – a 63.6 per cent implied probability.



Contrast that number with the odds to win the other North Division series – with the Toronto Maple Leafs at -315 (75.9 per cent implied probability) against the Montreal Canadiens.



Edmonton is still a deserved series favourite. However, the series odds indicate that the Jets could provide a tougher challenge than anticipated.

The Oilers went 7-2-0 against the Jets in the regular season, including winning each of the final six head-to-head meetings. Connor McDavid had 22 points in nine games against Winnipeg. How can the Jets limit him tonight? https://t.co/YvTcMAYIOa #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/GOcQAQLLLf — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) May 19, 2021

Regular Season Recap



Edmonton won seven of their nine head-to-head regular-season meetings with Winnipeg, including the final six straight.



Edmonton outscored the Jets by a combined 12-2 in the last three wins.

The impact of home-ice advantage will be interesting to track throughout the series.



Both teams performed better on the road this season.



The Oilers went 19-7-2 as the visiting team, compared to 16-12-0 on home ice.



Winnipeg was 17-10-1 on the road and 13-13-2 at Bell MTS Place.



Player Spotlight



All eyes will be on McDavid to see what he has in store for an encore following a remarkable regular season performance in which he led the NHL with 105 points in 56 games.



That number included 22 points in just nine games against the Jets.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, McDavid recorded a point on 57.38 per cent of Edmonton’s goals this season, which broke the single-season record for the highest points percentage on a team’s goal total in NHL history.



The Oilers’ captain finished the regular season with a 1.88 points-per-game average that was by far the best mark in the league.



Second on that list? McDavid’s teammate Leon Draisaitl, who averaged 1.5 points per game for 84 points in 56 contests.



McDavid and Draisaitl were the biggest reason why Connor Hellebuyck posted a dismal .877 save percentage in seven starts versus Edmonton.



McDavid is expected to open the series on a line with Dominik Kahun and Jesse Puljujarvi. Draisaitl is projected to skate with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Alex Chiasson.



Series Outlook



While the betting odds indicate the Jets could provide the Oilers with a tougher challenge in the playoffs than they did during the regular season, +140 isn’t good enough value to risk taking a chance on the Jets to pull off the series upset.

Dubois on the ice in yellow non contact sweater today. pic.twitter.com/9tUyDtvz6B — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) May 19, 2021

Edmonton still dominated the regular-season series and has the best player in the world in McDavid.



I also have a hard time accepting the idea that Winnipeg could just flip the switch in the playoffs after such a disappointing finish.



The Jets won three of their final four regular-season games, but still went 3-9-0 from April 17 onward.



Meanwhile, the Oilers went 13-5-1 over the final two months, including three lopsided wins over Winnipeg in April.

Nik Ehlers is also on the ice in non-contact. Andrew Copp is back as full participant. #NHLJets #TSN @TSN_Edge — Sara Orlesky (@saraorlesky) May 19, 2021

Factor in injuries to key contributors like Nikolaj Ehlers and Pierre-Luc Dubois, and I think it will be too much for the Jets to overcome.



I’ll take McDavid and company to pick up from where they left off at the end of the regular season and find a way to win this series.



Predictions:



Oilers to win series (-175)

Oilers to win series in six (+450)