Does Montreal's shot at an upset rest on the shoulders of Price?

Toronto Maple Leafs versus Montreal Canadiens.

For the first time since 1979, the Original Six rivals will meet in a playoff series.

It’s something that fans of both franchises have wanted to see for years.

Only for this year in particular, I’m sure some Montreal fans would have preferred to avoid Toronto altogether.

The Maple Leafs are an overwhelming favourite to win the series at -315 odds – a 75.9 per cent implied win probability.

Toronto, which hasn’t won a playoff series against Montreal since 1967, could end a couple of noteworthy droughts this postseason.

The Leafs are considered Canada’s best hope at bringing the Stanley Cup north of the border at +650 odds.

For perspective, the Canadiens are a +3500 long shot to win it all.

Toronto is also chasing its first playoff series win since 2004.

Based on the betting odds, this is the second-most lopsided series of the opening round behind only the matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues.

Regular season recap

The Maple Leafs went 7-2-1 against Montreal in the regular season.

Five of the 10 games were decided by one goal, with Toronto outscoring the Habs 34-24 in the series.

Canadiens/Leafs 3-in-3: @markhmasters & @JohnLuTSNMtl on whether Carey Price is able to hold off a dominant Leafs team and who has the advantage both offensively and defensively between Toronto and Montreal - https://t.co/9wBLpBTA9v#TSNHockey | #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/EuVVeHmVLr — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 20, 2021

The Maple Leafs won four of the five home games in the series. Toronto went 18-7-3 at Scotiabank Arena overall this season.

Player spotlight

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on Auston Matthews in this series.

On a mission 🚀



With his league-leading 41 goals, Auston Matthews becomes the first Maple Leaf to capture the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy.#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/Fx0lYZZG9o — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) May 19, 2021

The Rocket Richard Trophy winner led the NHL with 41 goals in 52 games. He had seven goals and 14 points in 10 games against Montreal.

GAME DAY!



Follow LIVE coverage of Game 1 of the #StanleyCup playoff series between the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, tonight on #TSN Radio🎙 @TSN1050Radio & @TSN690 at 7:30pm et: https://t.co/uvcGZFMIcz #TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/XoOEpwRijE — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) May 20, 2021

Jack Campbell will be another focal point for Toronto after he went 17-3-2 during the regular season to earn the start in Game 1.

Campbell went 4-1-1 with a 2.16 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage in six starts against the Habs in the regular season.

Series outlook

At full strength, the Maple Leafs are the better team.

Brendan Gallagher hasn’t played an NHL game since April 5. Carey Price hasn’t started for the Habs since April 19.

Shea Weber hasn’t played since April 28.

With several key players either dealing with existing injuries or returning from injury, it will be even tougher for Montreal to keep up with Toronto in this series.

#Habs Weber says he won’t be wearing any extra protection for his apparent left hand injury. He wouldn’t disclose how long he may have been suffering from this injury prior to being shut down on April 30. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 19, 2021

While it makes sense to back the Maple Leafs, their -315 price tag will force bettors to look elsewhere for a better number.

I can’t see Montreal winning more than one game. Perhaps the best bet is double down on Toronto to win in five or six at a much better price.

Predictions:

Maple Leafs to win series in five (+330)

Maple Leafs to win series in six (+400)

Auston Matthews to score more points than Brendan Gallagher (-285)