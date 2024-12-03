Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Defenceman Donovan Sebrango has been loaned to the Belleville Bulls of the American Hockey League while defenceman Nikolas Matinpalo has been recalled to the NHL's Senators.

Matinpalo, 26, has four games of NHL experience, all coming last season with the Senators.

In the AHL, Matinpalo has tallied two goals and four assists over 17 games this season.

Defenceman William Lagesson has been recalled from the AHL's Grand Rapid Griffins.

The 28-year-old Swede has yet to play in the NHL this season, but has recorded two goals and three assists over 13 games in the minors.

Lagesson has tallied 11 assists in 100 career games in the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadiens, Toronto Maple Leafs and Anaheim Ducks.

In other news, veteran forward Patrick Kane was placed on the injured reserve, retroactive to Nov. 23, with an injury.

The 36-year-old American has three goals and seven assists over 20 games in 2024-25, his 18th season in the NHL.