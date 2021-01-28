Fantasy basketball can be a game of inches; a DNP or two could completely flip your matchup.

I woke up Sunday morning winning 8-1 in one of my leagues, only to watch that lead evaporate into a 4-5 loss. I missed the mark by one steal, one missed free throw and two three-pointers. So sour.

Heading into the weekend, it’s a good exercise to review which categories you’re a lock to win and to stream players who can support your contentious categories.

Here are a few names to consider for the counting stats:

Points and Three-Pointers:

SG, SF: Norman Powell, TOR (27.3 per cent rostered)

(FRI vs. SAC, SUN vs. ORL)

Is starter Powell a real thing? Over the past four games in the starting five, the six-year pro has averaged 23.3 ppg on 17 field goal attempts (team high). He’s been on fire, shooting 48.5 per cent from the field and dropping 3.0 three-pointers during that span. OG Anunoby is the latest Raptor to miss time and you’ll have to monitor the status of his calf injury heading into Friday. Even if all the starters return, I’m confident recommending Powell off the bench considering his recent form.

SG, SF: Jeremy Lamb, IND (38.1 per cent rostered)

(FRI at CHA, SUN vs. PHI)

After averaging 16.8 ppg on 54 per cent shooting over his first four games back from a torn ACL, Lamb was inserted into the starting five on Wednesday for Doug McDermott. Unfortunately, he disappointed fantasy managers with a three-point performance while dealing with foul trouble. Panic if you want, but I’m advising you to buy the dip. With Victor Oladipo in Houston and Caris LeVert out indefinitely, Lamb has a high floor in minutes and plays a crucial for this offence spreading the floor.

Rebounds:

C: Ivica Zubac, LAC (46.8 per cent rostered)

(THU at MIA, FRI at ORL, SUN at NYK)

If your league allows roster adds for the same day, Zubac gets you a bonus Thursday matchup against the Heat. During the Clippers’ recent seven-game win streak, the 23-year-old registered six or more rebounds in every game. Over the last four, he’s averaging 9.8 rpg. Even though he’s playing just 20 mpg, don’t be surprised if coach Tyronn Lue leans more on Zubac during the remaining three games this week as they’ll want to keep ‘Mafuzzy Chef’ fresh.

Assists:

PG: Ricky Rubio, MIN (40.5 per cent rostered)

(FRI vs. PHI, SUN vs. CLE)

D’Angelo Russell has missed the past three games with a quad contusion and is listed as day-to-day. Rubio has jumped into the starting five and logged 7.7 apg during this period, but even off the bench he provides a high floor in assists. The last time he registered less than five assists in a game was Jan. 5.

Steals:

SG, SF, PF: Nicolas Batum, LAC (55.2 per cent rostered)

(THU at MIA, FRI at ORL, SUN at NYK)

Just like Zubac, this recommendation works if you can play Batum tonight. At 1.2 spg, he’s top-40 in the league and should play enough minutes over the next three games to close the gap in this category. Even if Kawhi Leonard or Paul George were to return to the lineup, the Frenchman’s production and minutes look unchanged.

Blocks:

C: Naz Reid, MIN (22.9 per cent rostered)

(FRI vs. PHI, SUN vs. CLE)

If Karl-Anthony Towns remains out of the lineup this weekend, Reid could be the streamer of the week. He’s filled in for KAT over the last six games and averaged 2.7 bpg during that span, ranking 30th overall. He’s logged 26.8 mpg and only has journeyman Ed Davis to fight off for playing time. Could he get into foul trouble guarding Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond this weekend? It’s definitely a possibility, but the upside is worth the risk.

