A bit of tanking and a bit of injury luck has opened the door for many fringe fantasy contributors to step into the spotlight.

The following players have a ton of runway to fill up the stat sheet over the weekend. Here are some category-specific players to consider in 10-team and 14-team leagues.

Points and Three-Pointers

SG, SF: Terrence Ross, ORL (47.2 per cent rostered)

(SAT at UTA, SUN at DEN)

With Orlando going full demolition mode, Ross emerged from the rubble as their most reliable shot maker. After missing seven straight games with right knee soreness, he returned to the lineup on Tuesday with predictable rust. Dwayne Bacon continues to start ahead of him, but Ross is ultimately their best offensive weapon and the minutes reflect that. If you can stomach his inconsistent shooting percentages, the former Raptor has the highest ceiling of players with two games this weekend to get buckets.

Deep Streamer: SG: Malik Monk, CHA (13.3 per cent rostered)

Rebounds

SG, SF: Josh Hart, NOR (25 per cent rostered)

(FRI vs. ATL, SUN at HOU)

I have to run it back with Hart here. After recommending him last Thursday, he dropped 18 boards for those who streamed him and sandwiched those two games with 15-rebound performances. Since the all-star break, he’s averaged 9.6 rebounds over a 10-game stretch. With or without Lonzo Ball healthy, he’s gotten roughly the same play time (27.0 mpg). Up against two three-point reliant offences, Hart should have many long rebounds falling into his hands this weekend.

Deep Streamer: C: Mo Bamba, ORL (5.9 per cent rostered)

Assists

PG, SG: Tomas Satoransky, CHI (16 per cent rostered)

(FRI at UTA, SUN vs. BKN)

Coming off five straight losses, there’s a possibility Chicago goes back to Coby White but from a fit standpoint, ‘Sato’ works well with the Bulls starters. In 10 starts, he’s averaged 6.1 assists and gives some decent value in field-goal, free-throw and turnover production. He’s getting just under 30 minutes a night and has many capable shooters around him to finish off his passes. The matchup against Utah is concerning but a date with Brooklyn should pump up the stats.

Deep Streamer: PG: Theo Maledon, OKC (7.8 per cent rostered)

Steals

SG, SF: Danny Green, PHI (31.4 per cent rostered)

(FRI vs. MIN, SAT vs. MEM)

The Green Ranger is a fantasy asset once again as a 3-and-D specialist over the last month. He’s the 33rd ranked player in fantasy hoops supported by 3.3 3PT, 1.5 SPG, and 1.1 BPG. Gathering five steals and three blocks in an eye-popping performance two weeks ago, Green is showing he’s still got it in his age 33 season. He continues to get consistent minutes (30.2 mpg over the past two weeks) and will likely help your squad in the defensive categories with some bonus threes to boot.

Deep Streamer: SF: Matisse Thybulle, PHI (3.6 per cent rostered)

Blocks

C: Nerlens Noel, NYK (25.6 per cent rostered)

(FRI vs. DAL, SAT at DET)

With Mitchell Robinson out for the season, Noel returns to fantasy relevance. Since Robinson’s first injury on Feb. 12, Noel has been fourth in the NBA at 2.2 BPG. He was the 62nd ranked fantasy player over that period and finds himself in line for the same production from here on out. The only threat to his ROS value is if Coach Thibs decides to troll Knicks fans by giving Gibson 30+ minutes a night.

Deep Streamer: SF: Jaden McDaniels, MIN (6.5 per cent rostered)