In a hypothetical world where NBA teams can’t trade with other franchises, what would cause a player’s fantasy value to skyrocket?

A teammate retires?

Someone gets injured?

Organic improvement?

Analyzing the thousands of NBA alumni, on average most players peak somewhere in their late 20s. It’s usually a linear trajectory up until their apex, but sometimes there are circumstances that offer exponential spikes in production.

As fantasy managers, your job is to identify those opportunities of volatility and make judgment calls on the fallout. This is usually where fantasy championships are won and lost.

A quarter of the way into the 2020-21 NBA season, there are now enough games to assess how these players have adapted to coaching changes, rotation alterations or trades.

Here are three players currently making the adjustment to their circumstances and two examples of potentially polarizing future value:

CHANGE IN ROTATIONS - PRESENT

OG Anunoby, Raptors (ADP: 122.2, Player Rater: 34)

At first glance, the departure of Serge Ibaka and Marc Gasol didn’t seem like it would have a catastrophic impact on Anunoby’s output in 2020-21. While they left behind 18 shot attempts per game, many assumed the usage would fall on Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam’s plate. So far this year, Anunoby is taking almost double the three-pointers and connecting on a career-high 42.6 per cent of his attempts. With the Raptors struggling to find front-court replacements, Anunoby is playing a career-high 35.3 mpg and being asked to shoulder more defensive responsibility guarding both perimeter and post players. He’s averaging career-highs on both ends of the court. Value him as a top-50 asset in trade discussions.

CHANGE IN COACHING STAFF - PRESENT

Julius Randle, Knicks (ADP: 48.8, Player Rater: 12)

After finishing 140th last year in his first season with the Knicks, there were legitimate debates about Randle’s fantasy value heading into 2020-21. Now that we’re 18 games in, it’s clear to see head coach Tom Thibodeau makes fantasy monsters out of his stars. Randle is playing 36.8 mpg, third in the NBA, and his counting stats mirror his newfound playing time. The career-highs in scoring (22.7 ppg) and rebounding (11.3 rpg) aren’t surprising, it’s the 6.1 apg that catch your eye. The seven-year pro looks motivated as the leader of this surging Knicks team fighting for their first playoff berth since 2013. He’ll likely finish top-20 in points leagues.

CHANGE IN FRANCHISES - PRESENT

Mike Conley, Jazz (ADP: 79.9, Player Rater: 40)

This draft season, Conley was a fantasy afterthought with many experts writing him off. The 2019-20 season was his worst fantasy season ever but considering he was changing teams for the first time in his 12-year NBA career, he deserved some slack. Last year from an eye-test standpoint, he just didn’t seem like the same player and was missing a lot of looks he’d normally score. In 2020-21, Conley looks to have settled back into the productive point guard he was his entire career. His scoring and assists are significantly up year-over-year and his steals have doubled to 1.6 compared to 0.8. Even in his age-33 season, you shouldn’t be surprised when he outperforms his ADP.

CHANGE IN ROTATIONS - FUTURE

Cole Anthony, Magic (ADP: 138.9, Player Rater: 133)

Evan Fournier’s return to Orlando’s starting lineup could be a blessing in disguise for Anthony. After being thrusted into the starting lineup for Markelle Fultz, the 15th overall pick was shooting an atrocious 33.8 per cent from the field as the fill-in starter. Fournier has been taking a lot of the play-making responsibilities out of Anthony’s hands which has led to easier shots for the rookie. While his counting stats are comparable, his shooting percentage is much improved over these past three games. He’s worth watching as a potential back end add for 10-team leagues.

CHANGE IN FRANCHISES - FUTURE

Andre Drummond, Cavaliers (ADP: 26.9, Player Rater: 40)

After the Harden trade, Drummond managers likely took a big gulp knowing dark days were coming. With Jarrett Allen, Larry Nance Jr., Kevin Love, and JaVale McGee all fighting for front-court minutes, you could visualize his play time evaporating. Drummond went from averaging 32.2 mpg through the first 13 games to 23.6 mpg in the last three. Unfortunately with the log jam, the four-time rebounding champ is unlikely to justify his ADP without a trade. Considering the rumblings about Cleveland’s reluctance to retain him, be ready to send a buy-low offer when the trade rumours start to pick up. His value by that point will be floating closer to 50th overall.