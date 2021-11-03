League-wide scoring is down by roughly 9.0 points per game, leading to game totals going under 63 per cent of the time so far this season. What gives?

Two weeks is a miniscule sample size, but even if regression is expected, there are some specific stats that jump out reflecting this drop in scoring.

In fantasy basketball leagues, this is having the greatest impact on players drafted in the top 30. Many blue-chip scoring options are leaving managers pulling their hair.

Here’s what’s happening and how you can adjust your betting and fantasy expectations accordingly.

Total free-throw attempts have dropped by 10 per cent year-over-year

2020-21 season: 21.8 free-throw attempts per game

2021-22 season: 19.9 free-throw attempts per game

I wrote about this last week when outlining James Harden’s scoring woes, and the NBA is actively working to outlaw “abrupt or abnormal non-basketball moves by offensive players.” After seeing the non-calls during games, it’s fair to say this is directly correlated to the drop-off in free-throw attempts league wide.

Harden is down to 5.3 FTA this year versus 7.3 last season. Trae Young sits at 5.3 FTA, down from 8.7 last season. Bradley Beal has gone from 7.7 FTA to 4.2.

It’s not enough to say the most prolific foul-baiting offensive players are getting to the line once or twice less per game and that’s the end of the impact. The lack of clarity over what qualifies as a foul probably hangs over the head of these players, taking them out of their rhythm.

Shooting for basketball players is like putting for golfers or curveballs for pitchers – it’s all in-between their ears.

Over the course of the season, I anticipate refs enforcing these calls less stringently and see players adjusting. But for the time being, going against the most reputable foul-baiting players isn’t a bad strategy.

On Halloween, StatMuse sent out a jarring tweet.

Last year’s top scorers haven't been scoring as much this season.



Steph: 32.0 ➡️ 28.7

Beal: 31.3 ➡️ 24.4

Dame: 28.8 ➡️ 19.2

Joel: 28.5 ➡️ 21.0

Luka: 27.7 ➡️ 22.4

LaVine: 27.4 ➡️ 25.5

Spida: 26.4 ➡️ 22.0

Jokic: 26.4 ➡️ 24.0

Book: 25.6 ➡️ 22.6

Trae: 25.3 ➡️ 22.3

Fox: 25.2 ➡️ 19.4 pic.twitter.com/0NEuKEZiOy — StatMuse (@statmuse) October 31, 2021

Harden’s field-goal percentage is down from 46.6 per cent to 39.8 and his scoring average has dropped off by 6.0 points per game. Beal has dropped 7.0 points per game and shooting 37.9 per cent versus 48.5. Damian Lillard is scoring fewer than 20.0 points per game, which would be his lowest mark since 2013.

From a betting perspective, go after those player props or bake in these non-calls for select matchups.

In fantasy, target these foul-baiting offensive players as buy-lows who’ll eventually adjust to the way officials are calling the game.

Seven teams are shooting below 30 per cent above the break

Cleveland Cavaliers: 29.7 per cent

San Antonio Spurs: 29.2 per cent

Denver Nuggets: 29.1 per cent

Sacramento Kings: 28.8 per cent

Oklahoma City Thunder: 28.0 per cent

Detroit Pistons: 26.6 per cent

Phoenix Suns: 25.6 per cent

Since 2014, no NBA team has shot under 30.0 per cent from above the break over the course of a full season.

That gives me confidence all the teams listed above will likely regress back closer to league-average (34.2 per cent), but until these teams make the adjustment, they’re ones I’d be targeting.

Three-point volume is at an all-time high (36.2 3PTA per game) yet the efficiency through two weeks is 6.8 per cent worse compared to last season.

We’ve seen how volatile scoring numbers can be when teams stubbornly stick to chucking threes. Think back to the 2018 Western Conference Finals when the Harden-led Rockets missed 27 straight three-pointers, losing to Golden State in seven.

Phoenix, the worst of the teams listed above, has historically finished around league average in three-point shooting but they are second lowest in three-point volume, just ahead of Chicago.

Don’t go after them.

Instead, I would target teams like Sacramento or Oklahoma City, who are in the top half of the league in three-point volume, to continue their struggles. Make them prove us wrong. The Kings are 3-4 so far to hit their team total, the Thunder are 2-5.

Turnovers are up roughly 10 per cent per game

2020-21 season: 13.8 turnovers per game

2021-22 season: 15.1 turnovers per game

There are a lot of ways to account for the uptick in turnovers: a more prolific rookie class, more no-calls from officials, or early season rust.

The takeaway in 9-cat fantasy is to assign even less value to turnovers. As it stands, nine players average 4.0 turnovers or more versus just five all of last season. It’s not just top-heavy though, the turnover volume is up for the top 20, top 50; it goes all the way down.

Turnovers are already one of the least indicative fantasy categories of player performance and I’m recommending you weight its value even less in 2021-22.

Whether you’re looking for options off the waiver wire or assessing a trade, when looking at a player’s season ranking, make sure to upgrade their value a few spots if they’re above league average in TOs (1.8). The liability you take on with their turnover volume is most definitely offset but the gains you make in the other eight categories.