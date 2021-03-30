Every fantasy basketball season, a few lesser-known players seem to always emerge during the playoff stretch, filling up the stat sheet.

Christian Wood came out of left field last season, posting top-40 production after Andre Drummond was shipped out of Detroit.

JaVale McGee was the 21st ranked fantasy player over the final month in 2018-19 after the Lakers gave up on their inaugural LeBron James-led campaign.

Colloquially known as “good stats, bad team” guys, these players can swing the balance of fantasy leagues and be responsible for some heartbreaking upsets.

For the purposes of this article, these are the parameters I set to make this list:

- Rostered in less than 50 per cent of ESPN leagues at the trade deadline

- Current season total rank is outside the top-150

- Plays on one of the 10 non-playoff teams

Here are my predictions for the best league winners in 2020-21 for each position.

GOOD STATS, BAD TEAM STARTING FIVE

PG: Cole Anthony, ORL

Season Rank (Total): 289th

After Markelle Fultz went down with a torn ACL (before Orlando’s season was lost), Anthony was given the keys to the kingdom as the next man up. Unfortunately, he dealt with a steep learning curve, shooting 40.4 per cent from the field and then got hurt himself. Fast forward to today, Coach Steve Clifford recently suggested the rookie could return after their upcoming five-game road trip. Now that the tank is on, he’ll have more breathing room to develop and only has Michael Carter-Williams and new teammate R.J. Hampton to compete with. If you can stomach his percentages, he has a good chance to provide mid-round guard stats.

SG: Hamidou Diallo, DET

Season Rank (Total): 233rd

Acquired in a mid-season trade from OKC, Detroit gets a young dynamic playmaker who could emerge as a key piece for their future. In five starts for the Thunder, Diallo averaged 16.6 PPG, 7.8 RPG, and 4.0 AGP, 1.6 SPG, and 0.6 BPG, displaying some versatile fantasy production. His free-throw percentage has been a concern since college, but if you can stomach the inefficiency, he could fill it up during the fantasy playoffs. With the Pistons projected for a top-three pick, Diallo will likely be prioritized over veterans like Wayne Ellington or Rodney McGruder.

SF: Jae’Sean Tate, HOU

Season Rank (Total): 75th

This recommendation breaks one of my criteria, but considering his 30.7 roster percentage, he had to be mentioned. Now that Houston is playing for ping-pong balls, the 25-year-old rookie is primed for heavy minutes the rest of the way. Tate is your prototypical 3-and-d fantasy asset averaging 1.0 threes, 1.3 steals, and 0.7 blocks over the last month. He’s impressively shooting 51.9 per cent from the field, proving that he’s not your traditional NBA rookie.

PF: Chuma Okeke, ORL

Season Rank (Total): 244th

Okeke suffered a torn ACL in his sophomore season at Auburn and sat out all of 2019-20. His stock dropped during the 2020 draft as teams were reluctant to commit without seeing evidence he could return to form. He’s a skilled offensive forward who makes good decisions for a player of his experience. In two starts since the trade deadline, Okeke dropped seven threes, averaging 34 minutes on a paper-thin roster. Just like Anthony above, Orlando would be wise to prioritize Okeke’s development. He has the potential to evolve into a deadly 1-2 punch alongside Jonathan Isaac for 2021-22.

C: Moses Brown, OKC

Season Rank (Total): 314th

This is your league winner for the season ladies and gentlemen. Brown was a highly touted speculative add when Al Horford rumours were swirling. While Big Al didn’t get moved, he earned the rare ‘OFS’ tag a week after the trade deadline, making way for the emerging centre. Brown was a G League bubble standout, leading the league with 13.9 RPG to go along with 18.5 PPG. He’s carried that into the NBA ranking fourth in rebounds since his return on March 11. With so many teams playing small ball, Brown is in line for many easy put-backs, contributing to field-goal percentage, points and rebounds.