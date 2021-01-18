It's Monday, so that means it's time to get to work on the new fantasy week.

Week four of the NBA season probably left you neither coming nor going as a fantasy owner. Cancelled games and the number of ineligible players continued to grow, making pickups feels like blindly throwing darts at the wall.

There’s no denying the fact that it has made the season tough. Hopefully we have experienced the worst of this chaotic schedule, and things can get back on track soon.

For those of you in head-to-head leagues, I emphasize prioritizing man-games more so than usual in this current climate. Simply having available players at your disposal can go a long way right now, as well as trying to balance out the nights on your schedule.

If you notice, this week has a heavy number of games on Wednesday and Friday, so adding players on those nights may not be useful when your roster is already full.

As we dive into week five, here are some players to consider.

**Note that I've indicated their rostered percentage in ESPN leagues in brackets.

SF/PF: Royce O'Neale, Utah Jazz (17.6%)

O'Neale is armed with a favourable Jazz schedule that has games on Tuesday and Thursday this week. He is seeing over 30 minutes a night and has become a glue guy in head coach Quin Snyder's rotation. O'Neale will sprinkle in some counting stats (7.7 RPG, 2.4 APG, 1.8 threes) and is efficient (50 per cent FG and 1.1 TO per game) This adds up to a player who's ranked 90th this season and might very well be a hold going forward.

SG/SF: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Los Angeles Lakers (11.9%)

Along with almost everyone on the Lakers, you'll probably have to deal with an annoying 'game-time decision' status on a daily basis. KCP has been sneaky good though. In his past four games, Pope is averaging 11.8 points on 51 per cent from the floor while racking up 2.8 threes and 1.8 steals. KCP is only on a three-game week, but if you're full on Wednesday and Friday, his games on Thursday and Saturday will even out your schedule.

SG: Gary Trent Jr, Portland Trail Blazers (7.3%)

Trent came into this season as a sleeper pick on draft night thanks his incredible performances in the bubble. His consistency hasn't been there so far, often alternating between good and bad games. If there's any time for Trent to step up it is now – CJ McCollum is out with a foot sprain and I'd bet he won't see any action for at least a few games. Trent is the guy who should pick up some of that slack and will have the opportunity to do so. His 18 points and four three-pointers against the Hawks on Sunday night was encouraging to see.

PF: Xavier Tillman, Memphis Grizzlies (5.8%)

Opportunity is knocking for X-Man. Jonas Valanciunas is out due to COVID-19 protocols and Jaren Jackson Jr. remains on the shelf indefinitely, leaving a hole in the Memphis frontcourt. Since making his debut on Jan. 3, Tillman has knocked Gorgui Dieng out of the rotation and will get all the minutes he can handle this week. He had a nice line against the 76ers on Sunday, posting a career-high 15 points to go with four rebounds, four steals and two assists in 28 minutes.

PF/C: Kelly Olynyk, Miami Heat (27.6%)

Olynyk has firmly entrenched himself into the Heat rotation this season, and with Miami continuing to deal with COVID-19 protocols this week, the Canadian should continue to see big minutes. Olynyk is a solid contributor across the board, chipping in with 11 PPG, 2.4 threes, 2.5 APG and nearly a block and a steal. The Heat have two games against a porous Raptors defence, so he should be able to produce numbers.