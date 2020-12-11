What do betting odds tell us about where Harden will play in 2020-21?

James Harden is an MVP. He’s a three-time scoring champion.

He’s been named to the All-NBA First Team six times.

He’s an eight-time NBA All-Star.

None of that matters right now.

For Harden, right now it’s about the one piece of hardware that he hasn’t been able to get his hands on.

It’s about the Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy.

Harden, who’s entering his 12th NBA season, has never won an NBA title.

His only trip to the NBA Finals is almost a decade ago now, during his final year with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In eight seasons in Houston, Harden’s Rockets reached the Eastern Conference Finals only twice, losing to the Golden State Warriors on both occasions.

So what happens next?

John Wall on James Harden: "Whatever he’s going through, he’ll get through it and make the decision that’s best for him, and I think the front office will do the same." That's a big step back from Wall previously saying that Harden "for sure" wanted to be in Houston. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 10, 2020

Houston opened at +2500 odds to win the title after reports had already surfaced that Harden and former teammate Russell Westbrook wanted to be traded.

Westbrook was dealt to the Washington Wizards in exchange for John Wall and a protected 2023 first-round pick earlier this month.

And while the Rockets have made it clear that their preference is to keep Harden, their championship odds have dipped dramatically to +4000 as rumours continue to swirl about where the 2018 NBA MVP will eventually end up.

Sources: James Harden now has the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat among his preferred trade destinations, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.



More on Inside Pass at @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/Cp1Irm2VZN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 10, 2020

In addition to the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, Harden has reportedly added the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat to his list of preferred trade destinations.

It’s worth noting that the betting odds still favour Harden not being dealt before this year’s NBA trade deadline.

Still, that isn’t to say that it won’t happen.

And if the Rockets do decide to move Harden, it could have a dramatic impact on the NBA title picture.

As the speculation continues to ramp up, here is a list of teams that the betting markets have identified as Harden’s most likely next destination based on the odds:

Miami Heat +250

Brooklyn Nets +275

Toronto Raptors +350

Philadelphia 76ers +500

Boston Celtics +750

Denver Nuggets +900

Milwaukee Bucks +1000

Los Angeles Clippers +1800

The Heat remain the favourite to land Harden at +250 odds.

Keep in mind that Miami's offense is basically the exact opposite of how James Harden plays. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) December 10, 2020

Meanwhile, two of the other four teams that are on Harden’s list of preferred trade destinations are also among the top betting favourites with the Nets listed at +275 odds and the 76ers listed at +500 odds.

It’s worth noting that the one team that is not known to be on Harden’s list of preferred trade destinations but is among the four teams with the shortest odds to land him is the Toronto Raptors at +350.

After all, it was just a couple of years ago that Toronto swooped in and made a trade with the San Antonio Spurs for a star player that wanted out in Kawhi Leonard.

Could the Raptors possibly pull it off again with Harden?

Milwaukee is the one team on the list of preferred trade destinations that isn’t amongst the teams with the shortest odds to be Harden’s next team.

The Bucks are currently a +1000 long shot to acquire Harden.

Again, the Rockets aren’t in any hurry to move their superstar.

Also, it’s worth noting that Houston would expect a monster return for Harden if management did decide to trade him.

The betting markets still favour Harden to remain with the Rockets past the 2021 NBA trade deadline.

However, they also indicate that if Houston does trade Harden, then the Heat, Nets, 76ers and yes, perhaps even the Raptors, could be on the short list of teams that he is dealt to.