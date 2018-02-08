Must See: Sens fan filled with joy after thumbs up from Duchene

ST. LOUIS — The NHL All-Star Game could be headed for St. Louis if planned improvements to Scottrade Center are completed.

The Blues and the city are in the midst of a $64 million renovation of the 24-year-old facility. The first phase — including a new scoreboard, new restrooms, three new concession stands, LED lighting, a new sound system and other infrastructure improvements — is already done.

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman says "If all the upgrades are completed ... there will be an All-Star Game here." St. Louis hosted the Chicago Blackhawks in the Winter Classic at Busch Stadium a year ago.

Bettman made his remarks before the Blues hosted the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night.