NHL commissioner Gary Bettman will hear Philadelphia Flyers forward Jakub Voracek's appeal on his two-game suspension Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer adds that Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher is expected to accompany Voracek to the hearing, along with an NHLPA representative.

Voracek received the suspension on Sunday for interference on New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk one night earlier. The 29-year-old picked up a five-minute major for interference during Saturday's 5-2 win after appearing to raise his shoulder into Boychuk as the defenceman chased after the puck in the Flyers end.

Voracek sat out of the first game of the ban on Monday night as the Flyers defeated the Ottawa Senators.

He appeared to be respond to the suspension on Twitter Sunday by posting five "crying of laughter" emojis and Flyers head coach Scott Gordon sounded off on the ban on Monday.

Gordon pointed to New Jersey Devils forward Kurtis Gabriel picking up only a one-game suspension for his hit on Nolan Patrick earlier this month as a reason for his displeasure.

“I’m obviously disappointed,” Gordon said. “In the big picture of things, I think the hit on Patty was more severe, more intention than what Jake was trying to do.

“I think Jake was trying to protect himself. Guy is sprinting down the boards, has no intention of slowing down, sees Jake in front of him, never slows down and Jake’s just not going to stand there and absorb the hit.

“As it was, (Boychuk) started above the top of the hash mark and by the time the contact was on, he ended up below the hash mark. I don’t think there was a lot of force on Jake’s end of it as much as the force of Boychuk going into Jake, pushing him back the other way. Boychuk is a bigger man, so Jake probably received the worst of the hit."

Boychuk did not return to Saturday's game after the hit from Voracek and sat out Monday's win over the Columbus Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury.

The Flyers, who sit three points back of the Blue Jackets for the final wild-card spot, will return to the ice on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.