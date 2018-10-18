MJ: Wilson put himself in a position to have a message sent to him that he keeps not receiving

Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson will appeal his 20-game suspension to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on Thursday in New York City.

Tom Wilson appeal hearing begins at 11am in NYC. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) October 18, 2018

Wilson received the suspension for his illegal check to the head of St. Louis Blues forward Oskar Sundqvist in the Capitals' preseason finale.

Wilson has already served six games of the suspension - his fourth in the past 13 months. Once Bettman makes his ruling, Wilson can then take his case to a neutral arbitrator for a final decision.

He told The Washington Post on Sunday that he's not enjoying the league's process.

“It’s definitely an experience that you hope you never have to go through,” Wilson said. “There’s a lot of learning. All of a sudden you’re surrounded by lawyers and stuff like that. I’m a hockey player and I want to play hockey. … [The appeal is] going to take on the business side of it. I have to focus when I come to the rink every day, and then obviously when something comes up with the situation, I have to address that in the best way that I can.”

Wilson will hope to get a similar ruling from Bettman to that of Raffi Torres. In 2012, Torres had his 25-game suspension for the hit to the head of Marian Hossa reduced by four games - from 25 to 21. Bettman upheld a 20-game suspension to Calgary Flames defenceman Dennis Wideman for abuse of an official in 2016, though a neutral arbitrator dropped the ban to 10 games.

As The Post pointed out over the weekend, there's a chance Wilson will have already served the majority of his suspension by the time the process is complete. Wideman had already served 19 games when the arbitrator made his ruling.

Wilson, who carries a $5.17 million cap hit, currently stands to forfeit $1.2 million as a result of the suspension. Since he received a $5 million signing bonus on his new contract this summer, he currently stands to lose his entire 2017-18 base salary of $1.1 million.

The 24-year-old added last week he plans to change his game to avoid drawing the ire of the league office moving forward.

“I can talk a little bit more in depth once this is all over with, but yeah, for sure,” Wilson said. “The hitting aspect of the game is definitely changing a little bit, and I’ve got to be smart out there and I’ve got to play within the rules. And at the end of the day, no one wants to be in the situation that I’m in right now.

"I’ve got to change something because obviously it’s not good to be out and not helping your team.”