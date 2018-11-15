Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich have won the American League and National League MVP awards.

Betts is the first Red Sox player to win the batting title since Bill Mueller in 2003.

He led all of baseball in batting average (.346), slugging percentage (.640), and runs scored (129). He also hit 32 home runs and stole 30 bases making him the only 30-30 batting champ in league history.

Yelich narrowly missed winning the NL Triple Crown as he finished just two homers back of Nolan Arenado and one RBI shy of Javier Baez.

He led the NL in batting average (.326), slugging percentage (.598), and OPS (1.000). He also finished third in home runs (36) and stole 22 bases.

Earlier this month, Betts also earned an AL Gold Glove award for the third straight year and Yelich earned the NL Silver Slugger.