Canadian centre-back Kadeisha Buchanan was removed from Wednesday's 2-1 win over Ireland at halftime due to an illness.

Following the match, head coach Bev Priestman was unable to provide a concrete update, saying she was unsure of Buchanan's status.

“I’m not sure to be honest. I need to understand a little bit more. I think with her illness it was going to be a big ask," Priestman said. "She put a shift in for the team as she always does. So I’m not quite sure."

Buchanan missed Tuesday's training session due to the illness and played the entire first half before being removed. She looked shaky during the contest as she was beaten several times and was forced to take a yellow card while defending the Irish attack.

Canada will play their final game of the group round on Monday morning against co-host Australia, likely needing at least a point to ensure their place in the Round of 16.