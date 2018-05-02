The Toronto Blue Jays will recall Joe Biagini from Triple-A Buffalo Bisons to start the second game of Thursday’s doubleheader against the Cleveland Indians.

The Jays and Indians will both be permitted to add a 26th player to their roster for the second game of the doubleheader.

Biagini has made one start this season for the Blue Jays at the MLB level, the second game of their April 17 doubleheader against the Kansas City Royals. He picked up a no decision in a 5-4 victory, the Jays won both games over the Royals in the rare home double dip.

The 27-year-old has a career 7-16 record in 105 career games, including 19 starts. He has a 4.52 ERA in 193 innings with 163 strikeouts and 64 walks.

Biagini has an 0-2 record with a 5.17 ERA in three starts this season for the Bisons