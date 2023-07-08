Canada's Bianca Andreescu was ousted from Wimbledon women's singles play on Saturday in a third-round, three-set loss to Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Jabeur, last year's Wimbledon finalist and this year's sixth seed, downed Andreescu 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the round of 16 at the grass-court tournament.

The unseeded Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., broke Jabeur in the third set to lead 3-1.

But Jabeur broke back to trail 3-2 before rain interrupted a match already delayed because of weather.

When play resumed with the roof deployed over Centre Court, Jabeur held serve to draw even at 3-3.

The 28-year-old Tunisian broke Andreescu again to lead 5-4 and serve for the match.

Jabeur will face ninth-seeded Czech Petra Kvitova in the fourth round.

Reaching Wimbledon's third round marked the 23-year-old Andreescu's best showing at the All-England Club since her debut in 2017.

The 2019 U.S. Open women's champion was the lone Canadian playing singles Saturday.

Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., meets Russia's Roman Safiullin in a fourth-round men's singles match Sunday.

Second-round mixed doubles matches involving Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Montreal's Leylah Fernandez were both suspended Saturday.

Dabrowski and Rohan Bopanna of India took the first set 7-6 (7-5) over Croatia's Ivan Dodig and Taiwan's Latisha Chan.

Fernandez and Dutchman Wesley Koolhof were tied 5-5 in the first set against Taiwan's Chan Hao-ching and Fabrice Martin of France.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2023.