53m ago
Andreescu, Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov highlight Day 3 action at Australian Open on TSN
Canadians Bianca Andreescu, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are all on court Tuesday night as part of Day 3 action at the Australian Open. All the action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App with bonus streams available on TSN+. You can view multiple streams simultaneously with the TSN Multiplex.
TSN.ca Staff
Andreescu on first round victory, potential meeting with Swiatek in third round
Second round action at the Australian Open continues with a star-studded Canadian contingent.
Bianca Andreescu, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are all on court Tuesday night as they look to build on opening round victories.
Bianca Andreescu vs. Cristina Bucsa
After missing last year’s Australian Open, Andreescu kicked off this tournament on a good note, defeating Czechia’s Marie Bouzkova in straight sets (6-2, 6-4).
Watch Andreescu’s match at Kia Arena LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1.
The Mississauga, Ont., product will face qualifier Cristina Bucsa of Spain, who beat Ukraine’s Eva Lys in three sets (2-6, 6-0, 6-2) in the second round.
Andreescu has never advanced past the second round at the Australian Open.
--
Alex Molcan vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime
Sixth-ranked Auger-Aliassime will take on Slovakia’s Alex Molcan in the second round after defeating fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the opening round.
Watch Auger-Aliassime take on Molcan at approx. 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on TSN4.
Auger-Aliassime of Montreal defeated Vernon, B.C.’s Pospisil in four sets (1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3) while Molcan edged Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka (6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4) in a match that lasted four hours and 22 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinal at the Australian Open in 2022 before losing to No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets.
--
Taro Daniel vs. Denis Shapovalov
Shapovalov opened up his tournament with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.
Watch Shapovalov’s match at approx. 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. ET on TSN1.
The Richmond, Ont., product will face Japan's Taro Daniel in the second round. Daniel, who reached the third round of the tournament in 2022, defeated Mexican qualifier Ernesto Escobedo (7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) in four sets.
Like Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov reached the quarterfinal at the Australian Open last year before being defeated in five sets by Rafael Nadal.