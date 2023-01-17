Andreescu on first round victory, potential meeting with Swiatek in third round

Second round action at the Australian Open continues with a star-studded Canadian contingent.

Bianca Andreescu, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov are all on court Tuesday night as they look to build on opening round victories.

All the action gets underway at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1, TSN.ca and the TSN App with bonus streams available on TSN+. You can view multiple streams simultaneously with the TSN Multiplex.

Bianca Andreescu vs. Cristina Bucsa

After missing last year’s Australian Open, Andreescu kicked off this tournament on a good note, defeating Czechia’s Marie Bouzkova in straight sets (6-2, 6-4).

Watch Andreescu’s match at Kia Arena LIVE at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN1.

The Mississauga, Ont., product will face qualifier Cristina Bucsa of Spain, who beat Ukraine’s Eva Lys in three sets (2-6, 6-0, 6-2) in the second round.

Andreescu has never advanced past the second round at the Australian Open.

Alex Molcan vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime

Sixth-ranked Auger-Aliassime will take on Slovakia’s Alex Molcan in the second round after defeating fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil in the opening round.

Watch Auger-Aliassime take on Molcan at approx. 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on TSN4.

Auger-Aliassime of Montreal defeated Vernon, B.C.’s Pospisil in four sets (1-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-3) while Molcan edged Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka (6-7 (3), 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4) in a match that lasted four hours and 22 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime reached the quarterfinal at the Australian Open in 2022 before losing to No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

Taro Daniel vs. Denis Shapovalov

Shapovalov opened up his tournament with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic.

Watch Shapovalov’s match at approx. 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. ET on TSN1.

The Richmond, Ont., product will face Japan's Taro Daniel in the second round. Daniel, who reached the third round of the tournament in 2022, defeated Mexican qualifier Ernesto Escobedo (7-5, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3) in four sets.

Like Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov reached the quarterfinal at the Australian Open last year before being defeated in five sets by Rafael Nadal.