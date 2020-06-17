Defending US Open champion Bianca Andreescu took to Twitter Wednesday night to show her support for the USTA's decision to run the grand slam tournament later this summer in New York amid the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Canadian, who became a star last year after beating American Serna Williams in the US Open final to capture her first Grand Slam title, says she plans "to make the most of the opportunity to get back on the court, re-connect with players and friends and hopefully bring tennis back to the millions of fans across the globe safely."

Read the full statement below:

"The US Open will always hold a very special place in my heart. Arthur Ashe is where I won my first Grand Slam title and I treasure so many unforgettable moments at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center," said the 20-year-old. "Since then, we've seen sports, and the world as we know it, come to a halt due to the spread of COVID-19. I can't stress enough that the health and safety of, not only the players, but of all those involved in making tennis happen again this season is, and has always been, of the utmost importance. I have no doubt that the USTA has come up with the best plan to insure our safety as we look to the return of tennis in 2020. The decision, I know was not made lightly and I completely support and understand every players personal opinions on the matter and their comfort level traveling near and far to compete on the world's biggest stage. Returning to life as we once knew it is no longer an option but, I plan to make the most of the opportunity to get back on the court, re-connect with players and friends and hopefully bring tennis back to the millions of fans across the globe safely."

On Tuesday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the US Open can go ahead as scheduled from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, but without fans.

However, numerous players have since came forward with their concerns, including Canadian doubles player Gabriela Dabrowski.

My personal thoughts on the @usopen moving forward: pic.twitter.com/wLfoQPb2LN — Gaby Dabrowski (@GabyDabrowski) June 16, 2020

Andreescu, a native of Mississauga, Ont., had a breakout campaign in 2019, winning Indian Wells and the Rogers Cup in Toronto in addition to her victory at the US Open.

Currently ranked sixth in the world, Andreescu was forced to drop out of this year's Indian Wells tournament in March due to a lingering left knee injury. The tournament was cancelled shortly later due to COVID-19 and tennis has not gotten back to action since.