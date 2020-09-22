Bianca Andreescu announced Tuesday she will miss the remainder of the 2020 season to focus on her "health and training."

Andreescu, who won the US Open in 2019, withdrew from the French Open due to injury last week. The latest announcement confirms she will go more than a year since her last competitive match.

"I have come to the difficult decision to skip the clay court swing this year and will be taking the remainder of the season off to focus on my health and training," Andreescu wrote on Twitter. " As hard as it was to come to this conclusion, I have so much to look forward to in 2021, including the Olympics; I want to use this time to focus on my game so I can come back stronger and better than ever. As always, your encouraging words and support meant the world to me and I look forward to getting back on the court and competing for Canada next year!"

The 20-year old from Mississauga, Ont., hasn't played a competitive match since suffering a knee injury last October at the WTA Finals in China. Andreescu is currently ranked No. 7 in the world after reaching a career-high No. 4 last year.

