Andreescu to play under the lights at Arthur Ashe Monday night

Bianca Andreescu will play under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium Monday night at the US Open.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga will take on American Taylor Townsend in the round of 16 at approximately 9:30pm ET/6:30pm PT on TSN 2/3, TSN.ca, TSN Direct and the TSN Multiplex. Her match will follow Rafael Nadal's clash with Marin Čilić.

The No. 15 seed Andreescu is the lone Canadian left in the US Open field after defeating Katie Volynets, Kirsten Flipkens and Caroline Wozniacki in the first three rounds.

Townsend, a 23-year-old qualifier, made headlines after upsetting No. 4 seed Simona Halep in the second round.