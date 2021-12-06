Canadian Bianca Andreescu announced that she will not be playing in the Australian Open this year in order to take additional time to prepare for the 2022 tennis season.

The 21-year-old stated that spending multiple weeks quarantineing in isolation affected her mentally and physically and that she will take the extra time to re-set and recover.

"As you all know, the past two years have been very challenging for me for a variety of reasons," Andreescu said in a release on her social media. "Especially this year in particular, I spent multliple weeks in isolation quarantining which affected me greatly - both mentally and physically.

"In addition, my grandmother spent several weeks in the ICU due to a COVID infection, something that really hit me hard. A lot of days I did not feel like myself, especially while I was training and/or playing matches. I felt like I was carrying the world on my shoulders. I could not detach myself from everything that was going on off the court; was feeling the collective sadness and turmoil around and it took it's toll on me

"I want to give myself extra time to re-set, recover, and grow from this. I know by doing this, I will come back stronger than ever. I will therefore not start my season in Australia this year, but will take some additional time to reflect, train, and be ready for the upcoming 2022 tennis season."

Andreescu last played at the BNP Paribas Open, losing in the third-round to Anett Kontaveit. While attempting to defend her US Open title, she lost in the round of 16 to Maria Sakkari.