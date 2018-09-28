Mitchell looks at the top youngsters in Jays' system

The Toronto Blue Jays' No. 2 prospect, Bo Bichette, has been removed from their Arizona Fall League roster due to injuries, the team said Friday.

"Bo Bichette experienced some minor elbow and knee soreness at the end of the Eastern League playoffs that will require a conservative course of treatment and rest," Blue Jays vice president of baseball media Jay Stenhouse told TSN in a statement. "It should not affect his off-season or spring training."

His absence was first noted earlier on Friday by MLB Pipeline.

#BlueJays prospect Bo Bichette (No. 2) has been removed from the @MLBazFallLeague Surprise roster, while Santiago Espinal (No. 22) has been added.@BlueJays Top 30: https://t.co/2pHoryV1CB pic.twitter.com/vr7h17LggI — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 28, 2018

The 20-year-old middle infielder has been replaced by the club's No. 22 prospect, Santiago Espinal, the player acquired from the Boston Red Sox in the summer as part of the Steve Pearce trade.

The son of longtime big leaguer Dante Bichette, the younger Bichette was instrumental in the Jays' Double-A affiliate New Hampshire Fisher Cats winning the Eastern League Championship. In 131 games, Bichette hit .286 with 11 home runs and 74 runs batted in with an OPS of .796.

Bichette will be the highest-profile Jays prospect not heading to Arizona.

Baseball's top prospect, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio and Nate Pearson are among the Jays' contingent.

Play is scheduled to begin on October 9.