BOSTON — Cavan Biggio’s two-run double capped a six-run fifth inning, Rowdy Tellez and Caleb Joseph homered and the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Boston Red Sox 10-8 on Sunday.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had four singles for the Blue Jays, who had lost the previous two games after winning the opening pair of a five-game series at Fenway Park. They have won eight of 12 overall.

“Watching this team, they can hit,” pitcher Robbie Ray said after his first start with the Blue Jays. “It's a lot of fun to watch a lot of young guys that can swing the bat. When they get going and get rolling, it's really fun to watch.”

Toronto, second in the AL East, begins a three-game series on Monday night at its temporary Buffalo home against the third-place Yankees. They may have to open without slugger Teoscar Hernández and his team-leading 14 homers. He was out with rib soreness that was caused by a swing his last at-bat on Saturday night.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Hernández had an MRI, but may have another because there was swelling.

“That's going to be a big loss if he's going to have to go (out) for a while,” Montoyo said.

Kevin Plawecki hit a three-run homer off Ray in the first, Xander Bogaerts had a two-run blast for his team-leading 10th, and Bobby Dalbec and José Peraza also went deep for the Red Sox, who have dropped six of eight.

The game lasted 4 hours, 23 minutes, caused in large part by Boston's pitchers issuing nine walks.

“When you’re going good, you seem to attack the zone better," Boston manager Ron Roenicke said. "When you’re scuffling, you try to pick on the corners, and then it usually doesn’t go that well.”

The Blue Jays erased a 4-1 deficit with their big fifth against reliever Matt Hall (0-2), who was recalled from the alternate training site before the game.

Gurriel had an RBI single, Joe Panik followed with a game-tying, two-run single and Derek Fisher hit a two-out dribbler that turned into an RBI infield single when Hall slipped and double-pumped before throwing to first.

Biggio then drove reliever Robinson Leyer’s pitch off the left-field wall over Peraza’s mistimed leap for his double, making it 7-4.

Thomas Hatch (3-1) worked 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and Rafael Dolis got the final three outs for his second save.

Toronto opened a 10-5 lead before Peraza and Bogaerts went deep.

A day after Boston hit five homers in a walk-off win, Plawecki drove Ray’s high fastball into the batter’s eye for his first of the season.

Tellez crushed his eighth off a back wall next to the bleachers and Joseph’s first landed in the Green Monster seats.

“We know what’s ahead of us,” Joseph said. “We know we have a big series against the Yankees and they’re coming in.”

FRESH START

Ray, who was acquired in a deadline-day trade with Arizona, gave up four runs on six hits in four innings. He struck out five and walked three.

“That first inning was a little tough,” Ray said.

SORTING THROUGH NUMBERS

Andrew Triggs was the 13th starter for the Red Sox in their 42nd game. Boston entered with the majors' highest ERA (6.11) and had allowed the most homers, helping explain why the Red Sox own the AL's worst record.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: Pitching coach Pete Walker said before the game that RHP Matt Shoemaker (10-day injured list, right shoulder inflammation) was “coming along quicker than expected.” Shoemaker expects to start throwing off a mound in the next few days. ... Walker also said rookie RHP Nate Pearson (10-day IL, elbow tightness) threw a bullpen Saturday and is expected back soon.

Red Sox: Utility player Yairo Muñoz left the game with a strained right hip after running out his first-inning single. ... Plawecki was hit by a pitch on his right hand and had to leave the game. Roenicke said X-rays were negative. ... OF Alex Verdugo had the day off until pinch-hitting in the eighth. “He’s fine,” Roenicke said. “He’s a little beat up from the diving and sliding.” ... RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right calf soreness) threw in the bullpen Sunday morning.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.51 ERA) is set to face New York RHP Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 5.76).

Red Sox: Have a day off before a doubleheader at Philadelphia on Tuesday. LHP Martín Pérez (2-4, 4.07) is slated to start the opener for Boston.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports