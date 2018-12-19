TSN reporter Mark Masters checks in daily with news and notes on Team Canada, which held an off-ic​e workout and media availability at Victoria’s Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre ahead of Wednesday’s pre-competition game against Switzerland.

Ian Scott has the hot hand. Michael DiPietro has the big-game experience. The battle to be Canada’s starting goaltender will be in the spotlight as the pre-competition schedule gets underway Wednesday against Team Switzerland.

Scott, a Toronto Maple Leafs prospect, owns the best numbers in Canadian junior hockey with a sparkling 23-2-1 record and .943 save percentage with the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders. DiPietro, a Vancouver Canucks draft pick, has been solid per usual in the OHL with a 12-8-1 record and .922 save percentage.

Neither goalie has advanced past the first round of their league playoffs in junior, but DiPietro got a chance to play in the 2017 Memorial Cup because his team, Windsor, was hosting the event. And boy did he take advantage, leading the Spitfires to the title winning all four games and posting a .932 save percentage. He stopped 32 of 35 shots to hold off the Erie Otters in the championship game.

What did he learn?

“Just kind of how to deal with pressure," he said. "Sometimes there’s turning points in the games when you need a save or pivotal points when you need a PK so I think it’s managing the stress levels and feeding off the energy."

"He’s a big game type of goaltender," said Hamilton Bulldogs president and general manager Steve Staios, part of Hockey Canada's management group. "He loves that moment, he’s that type of guy."

Playing in the World Juniors on home ice won’t be an unfamiliar feeling for DiPietro because he’s dealt with hometown expectations before.

"Being from Windsor and playing the Memorial Cup final in Windsor definitely a lot of added stress," he admitted, eyes lighting up, "a lot of friends and family at the game."

After his usual morning call with his father Vic, DiPietro turned off his phone on game days during that Memorial Cup run.

"Shied away from social media throughout the entire tournament, too, and that helped out a lot,” he said, "because nothing really good can come from Twitter. You can think you’re really, really good and you’re never as good as they say you are and never as bad as they say you are. It really enabled me to come out and just play my game and not think, just play."

He’ll follow a similar game plan in Vancouver where the locals are eager to cheer on their goalie of the future.

"It doesn’t really matter how big the stage is," DiPietro said, "it just matters what happens out on the ice."

Despite his track record, DiPietro still has something to prove starting tonight.

"Obviously, he’s got some pedigree with the Memorial Cup,” said Canada’s head coach Tim Hunter, "but right now we’re giving both a chance to perform and we’ll make an assessment after the first two games."

A team’s goalie can help set the tone for the entire group and, in that regard, Hunter admires what DiPietro brings to the table.

"Michael's a real competitor," said Hunter. "He gives you a sense in the net that he’s competing on everything. He doesn’t quit on pucks and it’s kind of painful in practice here, because he competes on three or four rebounds and I want to get the drill moving and he’s still trying to stop pucks. He’s that competitive and that’s the thing we like. That’s the thing that drives the team when you look in there and you see this guy competing on pucks and not giving up on pucks, that’s the way we want to play."

----

It was during a team meeting on Tuesday night that Alexis Lafrenière was called to the front of the room and informed by Hunter that he had made the World Junior team.

"I was a bit surprised," the Rimouski Oceanic winger admitted. "I thought it was just a meeting but, you know, it was really nice. It’s a dream come true to make the World Juniors and I’m really happy."

The 17-year-old had been told that if everyone was healthy he would be released, but on Tuesday Hockey Canada received news that Los Angeles Kings prospect Gabriel Vilardi wouldn't be ready for the tournament due to a back injury.

So, Lafrenière becomes the ninth-youngest player to make Team Canada joining a list that includes Jay Bouwmeester, Sidney Crosby, Jason Spezza, Eric Lindros, Connor McDavid, Wayne Gretzky, Paul Kariya and Mike Ricci. A small smile crossed Lafrenière's face as those names were read to him this morning.

"Yeah, it’s big," he said with a chuckle. "Obviously, big names in the hockey world, but I don’t think too much about it. I just try and do my own stuff and play my game."

Hunter expects Lafrenière to play with a spark tonight.

"He's been a little tentative as a young guy on the outside looking in, but I think the real character and the real enthusiasm will come out now that he's on the team," the coach noted.

Another injury has created an even bigger chance for Lafrenière this evening. Brett Leason is out with a hand issue so Lafrenière will be lining up with left winger Jaret-Anderson Dolan and centre Nick Suzuki on what’s projected to be the second line.

"He has a lot of physical strength for being a younger guy," Suzuki observed, "and he’s got great hands, likes to shoot the puck. I got to practise with him the last two practices and tried to build some chemistry with him and Anderson-Dolan. He’s a guy who’s pretty special with the puck so I’ll try and get it to him."

Hunter is interested to see how Lafrenière, a left winger, fares on the right side.

"Show his flexibility," Hunter urged. "Things are different, D-zone, forechecking and just being on that side of the ice and taking pucks on his backhand so we want to see that. He's playing with two real good, skilled players so that should be a skilled line."

The trio should have a lot of jump considering Anderson-Dolan will be playing his first game since breaking his wrist on Oct. 27. Hunter suggested he could use the Spokane Chief as a centre in the future, but will try him out on the wing today and see how that goes.

Meanwhile, Leason’s issue isn't considered overly serious and Hunter expects the Prince Albert winger should be able to get into at least one pre-tournament game.

----

On the bubble to make Team Canada, forward Morgan Frost seemed to be levitating off the ground when asked to describe what it feels like to crack the World Junior roster.

“I haven’t taken the smile off my face in the last couple days,” he said beaming.

The 19-year-old Philadelphia Flyers prospect had even more reasons to smile after the first few practices as he learned he’d start on a line with Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds teammate Barrett Hayton and Oshawa Generals’ Jack Studnicka.

"Barrett and I played together in the Soo so we have some good chemistry already and it’s a lot of fun to play with him," Frost noted. "He’s one of my good friends. It’s nice."

The pair are natural centres so they don't play all that often at even strength in the OHL, but they’re on the same power play unit.

"Our games mesh very well," said Hayton. "Playing together so long and playing in the same system you kind of get that chemistry and you get their thought process down so, yeah, we have a lot of chemistry."

Did that familiarity lead to the line assignment?

"A little bit, yeah, it’s nice," said Hunter. "But, they’re really skilled players and skilled players feed off each other, because they know what that skill element is."

Frost is also slated to play in the slot on the second power play unit. It’s a position he’s only played in only a couple junior games as he usually mans the half-wall with Sault Ste. Marie.

“Not super familiar, but it’s nice to be on the power play,” he said. “I’ll do whatever I can do to keep my spot there and produce. The man in the middle, it’s an important area, you can get a lot of touches.”

Projected Team Canada lineup for Wednesday’s game:

Comtois-Glass-Tippett

AndersonDolan-Suzuki-Lafrenière

Frost-Hayton-Studnicka

Veleno-Bowers-Entwistle

Brook-Dobson

Phillips-Bouchard

Smith-Mitchell

McIsaac

DiPietro starts

Scott

Injured: Leason (hand)