According to multiple reports, the NCAA has reportedly cancelled the Big Ten, Big 12 AAC and SEC men's basketball tournaments due to the worsening COVID-19 virus.

Big Ten Tournament cancelled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

SEC basketball tournament canceled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2020

March Madness is still expected to go on without fans, with only essential staff and limited family still permitted to attend events.

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. "This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.

"We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for the students and their families. Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."'

