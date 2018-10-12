The Canadian Football League is entering the stretch drive towards the playoffs. The National Football League is heating up. And NCAA football is entering the crucial conference schedule with College Football Playoff rankings due later this month. With family obligations fulfilled at Thanksgiving, it’s a great time to be a football fan. With tripleheaders across all three leagues this weekend, TSN has you covered.

CFL

Saskatchewan Roughriders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers – Saturday at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on TSN1/3/4

Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Eskimos – Saturday at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on TSN1/4/5

BC Lions at Calgary Stampeders – Saturday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4/5

Ticats, Roughriders, Redblacks make moves for the home stretch CFL Insider Dave Naylor has the latest on the moves and signings from around the league on CFL trade deadline day.

TSN’s CFL tripleheader kicks off with a big game in the West Division playoff race. The 10-5 Roughriders are in the driver’s seat for home-field advantage in the Western Semi-Final and could clinch it with a win and a Lions’ loss or tie.

If the 8-7 Blue Bombers pull off the win however, things get very tight in the race for second in the division. Winnipeg would find themselves just a game behind the Roughriders with two still to play.

Next up, the Redblacks visit the Eskimos looking to keep their lead in the East Division. Ottawa enters the weekend with a playoff spot already clinched, but just one game up on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the race for the East Division title, and the bye to the Eastern Final.

The Eskimos meanwhile find themselves in unfamiliar territory, currently in the West Division basement at 7-8 and outside the playoff picture. With three games still to play, the Eskimos are far from out of it but games are nearing must-win territory for the Green and Gold.

Finally, the Lions travel to Calgary to take on the division-leading Stampeders. The 7-7 Lions currently hold the crossover playoff spot but can’t get complacent in a very tight West Division, while the 12-2 Stampeders could tie the league’s single-season wins record of 16 if they win out.

Travis Lulay returns behind centre for the Lions after missing three games with a dislocated shoulder.

NFL

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets – Sunday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT on TSN3/5

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos – Sunday at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on TSN3/5

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots – Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/3/4/5

How Reid contributed to Mahomes' development ESPN's NFL Live crew discusses whether Patrick Mahomes' success stems from Andy Reid's coaching.

The NFL’s tripleheader starts with an intriguing quarterback matchup between two AFC teams. Andrew Luck is starting to look like his old self after missing all of last season with a shoulder injury. The Colts quarterback has thrown for 1,491 yards and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions through five games this season.

Sam Darnold has looked the part so far in his rookie season with the Jets. The third-overall selection in this year’s NFL Draft has thrown for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns to six interceptions in leading New York to an early 2-3 record.

Things heat up in the second game when the high-flying Rams travel to Denver to take on the Broncos. The Greatest Show on Turf may actually be back, albeit in Los Angeles and on natural grass, as Jared Goff and Todd Gurley have led the Rams to the league’s top offensive ranking and a perfect 5-0 record.

The main course comes in the Sunday Nighter when the league’s only other undefeated team, the Chiefs, face their stiffest test yet, taking on the Patriots in New England. The Chiefs hope they’ve finally found a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes to get them over the hump and a win over the Patriots would send a message to the league. Meanwhile a New England win would send a message as well – the path through the AFC still goes through Tom Brady and Bill Belichick.

NCAA

No. 14 Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Commodores – Saturday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on TSN2

No. 7 Washington Huskies at No. 17 Oregon Ducks – Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on TSN2

Missouri Tigers at No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide – Saturday at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on TSN2

Could an unbeaten Notre Dame miss the College Football Playoff? Dan Orlovsky has major problems with the idea of Notre Dame missing the College Football Playoff if the Fighting Irish goes undefeated.

NCAA action kicks off with the 14th-ranked Florida Gators taking on struggling Vanderbilt. Thanks to last week’s win over LSU, the Gators are getting taken seriously again down south and could use Saturday’s game to build momentum for their key matchup against the SEC-East leading Georgia Bulldogs after their bye next week.

Up next is a monster game in the Pac-12 featuring two ranked teams, the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks. A win would keep the Huskies undefeated in the conference and in the driver’s seat in the North Division, but the Ducks are Washington’s toughest opponent since their season-opening loss to Auburn. A win would also help the team enter the CFP conversation but if Oregon can pull of the upset, things could get very interesting out west.

The game also gives viewers a chance to scout Oregon QB Justin Herbert. Herbert is the early frontrunner for the first-overall selection in next year’s NFL Draft.

Finishing things off is an SEC matchup featuring the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. The undefeated Crimson Tide figure to have little trouble against Missouri, but Alabama sophomore QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is the runaway leader in the Heisman race, is worth watching every game.