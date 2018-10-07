ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Stephen Hauschka hit a 46-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Buffalo Bills to a 13-12 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Buffalo's defence forced three turnovers, and LeSean McCoy broke from a September slump with a season-best 85 yards rushing. McCoy sparked the decisive drive with a 13-yard catch on third-and-3. And backup running back Chris Ivory had a 9-yard run in getting the Bills across midfield.

Rookie quarterback Josh Allen scored on a 14-yard touchdown run but was held in check as a passer. He finished 10 of 19 for 82 yards and an interception.

Buffalo (2-3) bounced back from a 22-0 loss at Green Bay last weekend.

The Titans struggled on offence in failing to build off a 26-23 overtime win over the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles. After winning each of its past three by three points, Tennessee (3-2) found itself on the losing end of a tightly played game in which the kickers accounted for six field goals and the teams combined for 444 yards offence.

Ryan Succup scored all of Tennessee's 12 points by hitting four field goals, including a 50-yarder that put the Titans up 12-10 with 4:43 remaining.

Marcus Mariota finished 14 of 26 for 129 yards and an interception.

The Titans' best chance of finding the end zone slipped through their fingers early in the fourth quarter.

Facing third-and-4 at Buffalo's 23, Mariota avoided the pass rush and scrambled to his left, where he lobbed to receiver Nick Williams wide open in the end zone. Williams, however, had the pass drop through his hands while attempting to make an over-the-shoulder catch.

Tennessee settled for Succup hitting a 39-yard field goal to cut Buffalo's lead to 10-9.

Bills rookie linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end Shaq Lawson had forced fumbles, while rookie cornerback Taron Johnson had an interception

BOTCHED CHANCES

Both teams squandered scoring chances on each of their final drives of the first half, which ended with Succup matching a career high by hitting a 54-yard field goal as time expired.

The Titans had three timeouts left when penalized for delay of game while facing a third-and-4 at Buffalo's 26. They were backed up again on the next snap when Trent Murphy sacked Mariota for a 5-yard loss.

The Bills, meantime, botched a 30-yard field-goal attempt when rookie holder/punter Corey Bojorquez caught the snap and inexplicably stood up before suddenly kneeling in a bid to place the ball. Bojorquez then threw an incompletion.

Bojorquez hurt his right shoulder but returned for the second half.

INJURIES:

Titans: Two-time Pro Bowl LT Taylor Lewan did not return after hurting his foot in the second quarter. Titans were missing two starters with S Kenny Vaccaro (right elbow) and LB Wesley Woodyard (shoulder) inactive.

Bills: Had just three healthy safeties in their lineup with starter Micah Hyde (groin) and backup Rafael Bush (shoulder) inactive.

UP NEXT

Titans: Host Baltimore on Oct. 14.

Bills: At Houston on Oct. 14 for fourth road game in six weeks.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL