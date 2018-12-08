NEW YORK — Buffalo defensive end Jerry Hughes was fined $53,482 by the NFL on Saturday for confronting an official in the tunnel after the Bills-Dolphins game last weekend. Hughes accused the official of calling him a vulgar name.

"I'll catch you. I'll catch you, guaranteed," Hughes shouted, waving his index finger, as he was pulled away by Bills officials. Hughes later declined to elaborate on the reason for his anger, saying, "I lost the game, so I am supposed to be angry."

The league also fined Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan $26,739 for yelling at referee Jerome Boger and his crew after the Jets-Titans game.

Fines of $26,739 for unnecessary roughness were levied against Dallas' Jaylon Smith (helmet-to-helmet hit) and Jatavis Brown of the Chargers.

Receiving $20,054 fines were Ndamukong Suh of the Rams for a horse collar tackle, the Lions' Ezekiel Ansah for an illegal hit on the quarterback, Za'Darius Smith of the Ravens for roughing the passer and Bears quarterback Chase Daniel for a horse collar tackle on an interception.

Three players received $13,369 fines for unsportsmanlike conduct: Kansas City's Eric Murray, Oakland's Jared Cook and Atlanta's Vic Beasley Jr., for dunking the football over the crossbar.

Malcolm Smith of San Francisco was fined $10,026 for unnecessary roughness. Two Jacksonville Jaguars players, C.J. Reavis (unnecessary roughness) and Ronnie Harrison (taunting) also were fined that amount.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL