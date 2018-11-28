Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is not waiting to tee off on his former team, the Miami Dolphins.

Phillips was released by the Dolphins during Week 5. He said Wednesday he's glad to be gone, and fired up about returning to Miami when the AFC East rivals meet Sunday.

"Most people that leave Miami, that's really when their career gets started," Phillips told the media in Buffalo after practice. "Things have definitely turned around since I've been here. Fans love me. My teammates love me."

Phillips didn't identify specific targets of his hard feelings toward the Dolphins, but didn't try to hide his lingering bitterness.

"Whoever has something coming to them is going to get it on Sunday," he said.

When asked about the need to maintain focus and professionalism, Phillips said, "I don't care anything about professionalism, to be completely honest with you, going into this game. Everything's going to be handled in between the sidelines. Once we're inside those white lines, anything goes."

He had a zinger for the Dolphins' market, too.

"There are going to be more Bills fans than Miami fans there," he said.

Drafted in the second round in 2015 by Miami, Phillips developed a reputation as an inconsistent underachiever. He was released two days after his angry sideline outburst when he came out of a lopsided loss at New England.

The Bills quickly claimed him. He has made 11 tackles in seven games as a reserve for them.

"He's getting an opportunity to play," said Miami coach Adam Gase, speaking before he learned of Phillips' comments. "He's with a good group, and that defence is playing well."

