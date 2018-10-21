Allen on injury: 'I'm looking at it as a blessing in disguise'

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy walked to the locker room after getting injured on the Bills' opening series at Indianapolis.

The team later announced that he will not return.

McCoy was injured on the Bills' second offensive play — a 1-yard run and walked slowly across the field and into the injury tent where he was checked by team doctors.

After a few minutes, McCoy came out of the tent and walked across the field with one arm around a trainer or team doctor. The team announced he was being evaluated for a head injury. McCoy was replaced in the lineup by veteran Chris Ivory.

Derek Anderson also started in place of injured quarterback Josh Allen.