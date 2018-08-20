Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen spent practice Monday working with the first-team offence as he battles Nathan Peterman for the club's starting role.

The Bills quarterback situation was a three-way battle between Allen, Peterman and AJ McCarron until McCarron, the favourite for the starting job, suffered a hairline fracture in his collarbone last week.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Allen taking the first-team reps Monday was simply part of the team's rotation.

“Josh Allen will be working with the first team offense and Nate Peterman will be with the second unit at practice," McDermott said Monday morning. "We’re staying with our QB rotation.”

Allen, the seventh overall pick in this year's draft, completed nine of 13 passes for 60 yards and a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns in preseason action on Friday. He completed nine of 19 passes for 116 yards and a touchdown in the team's preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers.

Peterman has completed 17 of 20 passes in the preseason for 232 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

The Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in their third preseason contest. The starter for that game has not yet been named.