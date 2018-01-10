It appears the Buffalo Bills' front office is searching for a new quarterback to replace Tyrod Taylor.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane joined WGR 550 sports radio in Buffalo on Wednesday to discuss the end of the Bills' season and had some interesting things to say about the team's quarterback situation.

"It's a quarterback league and until you know you have the guy that you're definitely going to build this team around, and obviously the offence around, you're consistently searching," said Beane in regards for the need of a franchise quarterback. "The teams that make the runs in the playoffs consistently have a franchise guy that they lean on year in and year out and we're still in the process of getting that accomplished."

Beane - it's a quarterback league, and until you know you have the guy you want to build your offense around, you're constantly searching. We're still in the process of getting that accomplished. #Bills — WGR 550 (@WGR550) January 10, 2018

Beane - I know people are focused on the quarterback topic right now. Sean and I are methodically going through it, and we'll go through with our staff about what we need to address and how we move forward. #Bills — WGR 550 (@WGR550) January 10, 2018

Taylor, 28, just finished his third season as Buffalo's starter, one that saw the Bills finally make the playoffs for the first time in 17 years. However, the Virginia Tech product put up less than stellar numbers, throwing for 2,799 yards with just 14 touchdowns and four interceptions over 15 games. Taylor threw for just 134 yards and an interception in an ugly 10-3 Wild Card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Buffalo averaged 176.6 passing yards per game this season, second fewest in the NFL.

The Bills have two first-round picks in this year's draft with many believing they will select a quarterback with one of those picks. Beane was part of the Carolina Panthers' front office that drafted Pro Bowl pivot Cam Newton first overall in 2011. The process that went into acquiring a franchise quarterback via the draft should be helpful, says Beane.

"Every time you go through something like that it helps. You live and you learn. You make your notes. What did you think went well? Where do you think you could of done a little bit better? Going through that process back in 2011 with Carolina, we did more research on Cam and the other quarterbacks then we had done at any previous point in my time," he said. "It definitely helps to have a plan and know how you're going to solve the problem."

The 2018 NFL Draft runs from April 26-28.