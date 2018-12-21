Quarterback Matt Barkley has made quite the impression on the Buffalo Bills.

The team announced a two-year extension for the USC product on Friday.

Riddled by injuries, the he Bills signed the 28-year-old pivot as a free agent on Halloween and Barkley made his first NFL start in two years on November 11, starring against the New York Jets in a 41-10 rout. Barkley threw for 232 yards on 15-for-25 passing and two touchdowns.

A fourth-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, Barkley has appeared in 12 games over four seasons with the Eagles, Chicago Bears and Bills. He also spent time on the rosters of the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals, but didn't get into game action.

Barkley currently serves as back-up to rookie starter Josh Allen.

The Bills (5-9) visit the New England Patriots (9-5) in the penultimate week of NFL action on Sunday.