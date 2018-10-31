43m ago
Bills sign free agent QB Barkley
TSN.ca Staff
Hayes takes aim at his favourite whipping boy – the Bills
VIDEO SIGN OUT
With Derek Anderson suffering a concussion and likely out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, the Buffalo Bills have signed free agent quarterback Matt Barkley to a one-year deal.
If Anderson can't go Sunday, Barkley would be the No.2 pivot behind Nathan Peterman.
Barkley hasn't played since starting six games for the Chicago Bears in 2016. The 2013 fourth round draft pick has played in 11 career games, throwing for 1,911 yards and eight touchdowns to 18 interceptions.
The team also re-signed punter Colton Schmidt to a one-year deal.