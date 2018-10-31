Hayes takes aim at his favourite whipping boy – the Bills

With Derek Anderson suffering a concussion and likely out for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, the Buffalo Bills have signed free agent quarterback Matt Barkley to a one-year deal.

We’ve signed QB Matt Barkley and re-signed P Colton Schmidt each to a one-year contract.



P Corey Bojorquez and RB Taiwan Jones have been placed on Injured Reserve: https://t.co/fFUo0pLatn pic.twitter.com/SONRgqXOnv — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) October 31, 2018

If Anderson can't go Sunday, Barkley would be the No.2 pivot behind Nathan Peterman.

Barkley hasn't played since starting six games for the Chicago Bears in 2016. The 2013 fourth round draft pick has played in 11 career games, throwing for 1,911 yards and eight touchdowns to 18 interceptions.

The team also re-signed punter Colton Schmidt to a one-year deal.