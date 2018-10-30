The Buffalo Bills have signed free agent wide receiver Terrelle Pryor.

To make room for Pryor on the roster, the Bills cut cornerback Dontae Johnson. The terms of Pryor's deal are not known.

A veteran of seven season, Pryor joins the Bills after being released by the New York Jets on Oct. 20. The 29-year-old had signed a one-year contract with the Jets in the off-season.

In six games this season with the New York, Pryor totalled 235 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions. Originally entering the NFL as a quarterback in 2011, Pryor has amassed 1,546 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in his career.

At 2-6 halfway through the 2018 campaign, the Bills are in dire need of receiving help. The team currently ranks second-last in total yards (1405), with no players having totalled better than 300 yards or recording more than one touchdown reception.