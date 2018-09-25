ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Carolina Panthers have addressed their injury-depleted offensive line by acquiring veteran Marshall Newhouse in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo acquired a conditional draft pick from Carolina in the trade on Tuesday. The Bills then filled Newhouse's spot by signing offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year contract.

Sirles was cut by the Panthers three weeks ago. He has three seasons of NFL experience, including starting 28 games with Minnesota in 2016 and '17.

Carolina was missing three offensive line starters in a 31-21 win over Cincinnati on Sunday. Tackles Matt Kalil and Daryl Williams are on injured reserve, while guard Trai Turner did not play because of a concussion.

Newhouse has experience playing tackle and guard in 70 starts over nine seasons. He joined the Bills by signing a one-year contract in March, and has been credited with playing just 14 snaps in Buffalo's first three games.

