Cornerback Vontae Davis retired midway through the Buffalo Bills' 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, so say his teammates.

Davis, 30, started the game, but did not finish it.

Linebacker Lorenzo Alexander says he was told that Davis called it quits before the second half started.

"He said he's not coming out. He retired..."

Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Davis's absence in the second half was on his own accord.

“He pulled himself out of the game," McDermott said. "He told us he was done."

A two-time Pro Bowler, Davis was in his 10th NFL season and first with the Bills, signing a one-year, $5 million deal in February.

Taken in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Illinois, the Washington, DC has appeared in 99 career games with the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Bills.

Davis is the younger brother of tight end Vernon Davis of Washington.