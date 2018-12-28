One of the most recognizable Buffalo Bills of all-time will call it a career following Sunday's season finale against the Miami Dolphins.

In an open letter to fans on Friday, defensive tackle Kyle Williams announced he will officially retire at season's end.

"There’s no perfect time to retire from a game, a franchise, and a city that mean so much to me and my family. But it’s time to hang up my cleats," Williams said in the letter.

"A singular word sticks out when I look back on my NFL career. Grateful. To have spent this much time with one team. To have had the opportunity to get to know this organization, this community, and more importantly, the people. To have raised my family here. To have made countless memories and friendships, on and off the field."

The 35-year-old has spent his entire 13-year career in Buffalo after being selected by the team in the fifth round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of LSU.

Williams is a five-time Pro Bowler and has recorded 383 tackles and 48.5 sacks over 182 career games.

"Thank you to the Pegulas, to the Wilson family, to my teammates, to Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane, to my family, and to the fans. I’ve been at this a really long time but it doesn’t feel like it, and that’s a testament to your unwavering support. I could not be more grateful to retire as a lifelong Buffalo Bill," said Williams.