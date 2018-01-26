Buffalo Bills veteran centre Eric Wood confirmed reports of his retirement on Friday, after being told that doctors diagnosed him with a career-ending neck condition.

A statement from Bills center Eric Wood. pic.twitter.com/6XyjCR7pDY — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) January 26, 2018

"I was diagnosed with a neck injury as part of my season ending physical with the Bills," Wood said in a statement. "After consultation with Dr. Cappuccino and other physicians, I was informed that I was no longer cleared to play football, even with surgery or further treatment."

Wood appeared in all 16 games for the Bills this season, as well as the team’s AFC wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bills’ first playoff game in 18 years.

"I appreciate and thank everyone for their thoughts, concerns and prayers, and I will shed more light on the situation at a press conference on Monday at the team facility," Woods said.

A native of Cincinnati, Wood, 31, was taken with the 28th overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft out of Louisville.

Wood spent the first two years of his pro career at right guard, shifting back to his natural position in 2011.

Scout Fantasy Sports was first with the story.